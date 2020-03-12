[UPDATE] 'This virus is going to the next level'

(This article has been updated to reflect new information since the story broke.)

Covid-19 is spreading locally in South Africa, confirmed Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday morning.

A 32-year-old man from the Free State tested positive for the coronavirus without travelling abroad.

He came into contact with a Chinese businessman.

All other cases thus far have been imported from overseas.

South Africa now has 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus Covid-19, four more than on Wednesday.

Clement Manyathela asked EWN reporter Mia Lindeque for an update on the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa.

This virus is going to the next level… Mia Lindeque, reporter - EWN

The DA wants the Health Minister to implement a compulsory 14 days of self-quarantine if you return form a high-risk area… Mia Lindeque, reporter - EWN

