The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
[UPDATE] Health Minister confirms Free State coronavirus case retested negative

12 March 2020 10:59 AM
by
Tags:
Zweli Mkhize
coronavirus symptoms
COVID-19
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms on Thursday night that man who initially tested positive earlier, now tested negative.

(This article has been updated to reflect new information since the story broke.)

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize on Thursday night retracted the earlier announcement that a man in the Free State has coronavirus. He was retested and the result came back negative.

This means community spread hasn't yet begun.

Covid-19 is spreading locally in South Africa, confirmed Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday morning.

Picture: 123rf

Also, read "[UPDATE] Officials tracking down locals who were exposed to WC covid-19 patient"

A 32-year-old man from the Free State tested positive for the coronavirus without travelling abroad.

All other cases thus far have been imported from overseas.

South Africa now has 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus Covid-19, four more than on Wednesday.

Clement Manyathela asked EWN reporter Mia Lindeque for an update on the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa.

This virus is going to the next level…

Mia Lindeque, reporter - EWN

The DA wants the Health Minister to implement a compulsory 14 days of self-quarantine if you return form a high-risk area…

Mia Lindeque, reporter - EWN

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.


