Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says province's coronavirus patient and his contacts who were traced by health officials will remain in self-isolation.
The 36-year-old man was announced as the first person to test positive for the virus in the Western Cape this week.
RELATED: Officials tracking down locals who were exposed to WC covid-19 patient
South Africa now has 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19, following an additional four cases announced on Thursday.
The MEC suspects that local COVID-19 cases in South Africa could surpass 100 in the coming weeks.
She says provincial health authorities are doing their best to mitigate the risk of community transmission.
This comes as South Africa records its first local transmission case after a Free State man tested positive for the coronavirus without travelling abroad.
RELATED: Covid-19 now spreading locally in South Africa
Mbombo says the department's priority is to identify, isolate and test covid-19 patients and then trace their contacts.
There have been human-to-human cases, it's no longer coming from the country of origin.Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC
The health system must be ready and prepared.Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC
No one knew that when we had our first case, we'd have 17 cases within a week or so.Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC
We envisage that next week could even have more cases, hundred!Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC
The community transmission is the one that we need to prevent, from human-to-human among locals.Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC
The MEC told CapeTalk that Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will make an announcement on Friday regarding events in the Cape and potential measures to curb local transmission.
Listen to the Health MEC on Today with Kieno Kammies:
