Covid-19: a future of work perspective
The brutal reality of coronavirus and the way it spreads...
Graeme Codrington, futurist at TomorrowToday, says his team has been predicting something like this for about 15 years.
We knew something like this would happen and when it happened it would be something we could not contain. The British government came out of a meeting an hour ago and they've basically moved from saying we are trying to contain this thing - to saying we are now trying to merely delay it.Graeme Codrington, futurist - TomorrowToday
PwC in Europe - I think every PwC office in Europe tomorrow, is telling everybody to stay home - to test - to do a systems check. Rather do it tomorrow than in a week or two when the government tells you you are not allowed to leave your house.Graeme Codrington, futurist - TomorrowToday
At what point will quarantining do more harm to our society our economy our systems than COVID-19 is?Graeme Codrington, futurist - TomorrowToday
Listen to the entire interview below.
