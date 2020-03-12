Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Tessa Dowling - senior lecturer, African Languages Section, School of Languages and Literature at University of Cape Town
Today at 07:07
Wuhan Repatiation and Corona Virus latest
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Anban Pillay
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Vannie Kaap's Bernie Fabing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bernie Fabing
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 09:33
We answer all your Science questions with the Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 09:40
Naked Scientist Callers and Questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
Naked Scientist Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle-Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Police reluctant to charge abuser
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Update onBrendan Goldie Appeal for open heart surgery
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 15:40
Thomas Harding interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Report finds systemic corruption at all levels of water sector Corruption in SA's water and sanitation sector has put the water security of the entire country at risk, according to a new report... 12 March 2020 4:24 PM
Public schools don't have powers to suspend classes over covid-19, warns DBE The Health Department is the only authority that can shut down a school over a suspected coronavirus case, according to the DBE. 12 March 2020 2:44 PM
'Prasa was systematically broken - I brought evidence. Govt, Hawks did nothing' "Former Prasa Chair Popo Molefe said the people meant to protect Prasa are the ones who broke it," reports EWN’s Bonga Dlulane. 12 March 2020 2:35 PM
View all Local
Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting. 12 March 2020 4:54 PM
'Prasa was systematically broken - I brought evidence. Govt, Hawks did nothing' "Former Prasa Chair Popo Molefe said the people meant to protect Prasa are the ones who broke it," reports EWN’s Bonga Dlulane. 12 March 2020 2:35 PM
Tshwane DA councillor quits: 'EFF, ANC disruptions meant we get no work done' Johan Jansen says he has had enough and without a city manager, and an executive mayor their hands are tied. 12 March 2020 1:25 PM
View all Politics
Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards? Warren Ingram, wealth planner, has sensible advice for investors in gloomy times. 12 March 2020 8:43 PM
Covid-19: a future of work perspective The work place in times of pandemics must adjust quickly. 12 March 2020 7:56 PM
Sanlam results also hit by low economic growth Sanlam reported a large drop in profit, but operationally it is actually doing quite well. 12 March 2020 7:40 PM
View all Business
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC There aren't yet any symptomatic cases linked to the Cape Town man diagnosed with coronavirus this week, according to the MEC. 12 March 2020 12:33 PM
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all World
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards?

12 March 2020 8:43 PM
by
Tags:
warren ingra
Coronavirus
virus
market crash
money markets
Warren Ingram, wealth planner, has sensible advice for investors in gloomy times.

Will markets survive?

This month the JSE is down 24 per cent.

Warren Ingram, wealth planner, talks about the coronavirus health crisis that is translating into an economic crisis.

I think what I always try to do when it's a big external event like this - look at what happened in the past in America. Because the JSE, in big events like this, the JSE always takes its lead from the US. So I thought it was Interesting to see what happens in America and how we should respond.

Warren Ingram, wealth planner

Look for the big governments and the big federal reserves and banks to start injecting some form of economic stimulus into their markets. That's exactly what's unfolded in the last week.
In the very short period of time when investors start to realise that this health crisis is not really a big economic crisis but it is actually a media crisis as opposed to a big economic crisis...

Warren Ingram, wealth planner

In the very short period of time when investors start to realise that this health crisis is not really a big economic crisis but it is actually a media crisis as opposed to a big economic crisis... The media gives great information such as people should wash their hands but the unintended consequences of hype is that people are starting to clear out pharmacies of medicine that is just stocked for normal use.

Warren Ingram, wealth planner

LIsten to the entire sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards?


