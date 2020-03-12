Sanlam results also hit by low economic growth
Thursday, today, has seen the worst levels since 2011 on the JSE.
South Africa's largest insurance company, Sanlam, reported a 19 per cent drop in profit, but operationally it is actually doing quite well.
Ian Kirk, CEO of Sanlam, is on the line to The Money Show, talking about the group's newer Africa markets - and his views on global panic about the coronavirus.
Very importantly, in Africa, insurance penetration is lower. South Africa is an established insurance market but that's not really the same case as we look through the markets in Africa. But as a generalisation - and one has to be careful in generalising in Africa- penetration rates are much lower.Ian Kirk, CEO - Sanlam
About COVID-19 - I think the problem is nobody really knows how serious this COVID-19 issue is. And fear and anxiety is what drives markets so of course you'd have to say that it's overdone but the market is the market. You get these events and one of the advantages, or disadvantages, of being around so long is you've seen this before. You know, you run your business on the basis of being able to deal with these economic shocks.Ian Kirk, CEO - Sanlam
Listen to the entire interview below.
