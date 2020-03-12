Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Report finds systemic corruption at all levels of water sector Corruption in SA's water and sanitation sector has put the water security of the entire country at risk, according to a new report... 12 March 2020 4:24 PM
Public schools don't have powers to suspend classes over covid-19, warns DBE The Health Department is the only authority that can shut down a school over a suspected coronavirus case, according to the DBE. 12 March 2020 2:44 PM
'Prasa was systematically broken - I brought evidence. Govt, Hawks did nothing' "Former Prasa Chair Popo Molefe said the people meant to protect Prasa are the ones who broke it," reports EWN's Bonga Dlulane. 12 March 2020 2:35 PM
Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting. 12 March 2020 4:54 PM
Tshwane DA councillor quits: 'EFF, ANC disruptions meant we get no work done' Johan Jansen says he has had enough and without a city manager, and an executive mayor their hands are tied. 12 March 2020 1:25 PM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards? Warren Ingram, wealth planner, has sensible advice for investors in gloomy times. 12 March 2020 8:43 PM
Covid-19: a future of work perspective The work place in times of pandemics must adjust quickly. 12 March 2020 7:56 PM
Sanlam results also hit by low economic growth Sanlam reported a large drop in profit, but operationally it is actually doing quite well. 12 March 2020 7:40 PM
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC There aren't yet any symptomatic cases linked to the Cape Town man diagnosed with coronavirus this week, according to the MEC. 12 March 2020 12:33 PM
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent's 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
Sanlam results also hit by low economic growth

12 March 2020 7:40 PM
by
Sanlam reported a large drop in profit, but operationally it is actually doing quite well.

Thursday, today, has seen the worst levels since 2011 on the JSE.

South Africa's largest insurance company, Sanlam, reported a 19 per cent drop in profit, but operationally it is actually doing quite well.

Ian Kirk, CEO of Sanlam, is on the line to The Money Show, talking about the group's newer Africa markets - and his views on global panic about the coronavirus.

Very importantly, in Africa, insurance penetration is lower. South Africa is an established insurance market but that's not really the same case as we look through the markets in Africa. But as a generalisation - and one has to be careful in generalising in Africa- penetration rates are much lower.

Ian Kirk, CEO - Sanlam

About COVID-19 - I think the problem is nobody really knows how serious this COVID-19 issue is. And fear and anxiety is what drives markets so of course you'd have to say that it's overdone but the market is the market. You get these events and one of the advantages, or disadvantages, of being around so long is you've seen this before. You know, you run your business on the basis of being able to deal with these economic shocks.

Ian Kirk, CEO - Sanlam

Listen to the entire interview below.

