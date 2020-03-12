Public schools don't have powers to suspend classes over covid-19, warns DBE

The Department of Basic Education has warned public schools that they may not close if it has not been sanctioned by health authorities.

It's only health officials from the Department of Health who can make that decision [to suspend schools], not a school itself - not even the Department of Education. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Basic Education Department

If there is a suspected case, the Department of Health will contact the school and send a person there to handle the situation. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Basic Education Department

This comes as the group of independent Herzlia Schools suspends classes after a parent of a pupil had exposure to covid-19.

RELATED: Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears

Earlier this week, an independent school in Sandton temporality closed after it emerged that a teacher came into contact with one of the people who tested positive for the virus.

On Thursday, the department issued a set of guidelines for all childcare facilities and public schools amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The guidelines include information on travel, hygiene, school protocols for confirmed cases, preventative measures and more.

The department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the aim of the guideline is to ensure that schools have a coordinated response to the pandemic.

He says teachers, parents and children must be prepared and informed.

We hope that the guidelines will also assist in providing information to all our school communities, parents, teachers and learners. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Basic Education Department

Listen to the update on The Midday Report: