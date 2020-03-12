Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:10
News focus:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simon Hartley - Co-founder at WumDrop
Today at 20:25
Second interview
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Today at 20:48
REPLAY: UJ develops intelligent technology to monitor health conditions
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Report finds systemic corruption at all levels of water sector Corruption in SA's water and sanitation sector has put the water security of the entire country at risk, according to a new report... 12 March 2020 4:24 PM
Public schools don't have powers to suspend classes over covid-19, warns DBE The Health Department is the only authority that can shut down a school over a suspected coronavirus case, according to the DBE. 12 March 2020 2:44 PM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir busting coronavirus myths is a breath of fresh air The youth choir took to social media with a video encouraging people to wash hands and foot bump rather than shake hands. 12 March 2020 9:54 AM
View all Local
Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting. 12 March 2020 4:54 PM
Tshwane DA councillor quits: 'EFF, ANC disruptions meant we get no work done' Johan Jansen says he has had enough and without a city manager, and an executive mayor their hands are tied. 12 March 2020 1:25 PM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
View all Politics
Corona - perspectives from four players in the global markets "People think it's the beginning of the zombie apocalypse but we know it's not because in China, infection rate has stabilised." 12 March 2020 6:59 PM
'Business rescue of SOEs will occur more often. We need to learn fast!' SAA is a case study for business rescue in the SOE space, says Edcon’s business rescue practitioner Advocate Sello Alcock. 12 March 2020 9:53 AM
Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms. 11 March 2020 8:07 PM
View all Business
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Sport
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all World
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
View all Africa
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Tshwane DA councillor quits: 'EFF, ANC disruptions meant we get no work done'

12 March 2020 1:25 PM
by
Tags:
EFF
ANC
Tshwane
DA
Tshwane City
Tshwane council
Johan Jansen says he has had enough and without a city manager, and an executive mayor their hands are tied.

Tshwane City Council has seen numerous resignations over the past six months, including the resignation of city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola and mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

The latest resignation is Democratic Alliance councillor Johan Jansen.

Things in Tshwane have unfortunately turned very sour over the past five months.

Johan Jansen, Former Tshwane Councillor

The ANC and the EFF have joined forces and disrupted six of our meetings which means we could get no work done which is what any councillor worth his salt is there to do, for our community.

Johan Jansen, Former Tshwane Councillor

We are sitting without a city manager, without an executive mayor and our hands are tied.

Johan Jansen, Former Tshwane Councillor

It is so frustrating and builds up so much tension in a person's life.

Johan Jansen, Former Tshwane Councillor

He says almost 77-years-old with one year of service left, he has decided to bow out.

What are the future prospects for the DA in Tshwane?

I still believe the DA is the only political party with a vision, plan, and policies being fine-tuned.

Johan Jansen, Former Tshwane Councillor

He says with on 38% a majority of seats in the council they are dependent on joining forces with other parties to reach 51% - and if not no decisions are passed.

It is huge damage to the people of Tshwane.

Johan Jansen, Former Tshwane Councillor

Listen to the interview below:


12 March 2020 1:25 PM
by
Tags:
EFF
ANC
Tshwane
DA
Tshwane City
Tshwane council

More from Politics

190220-tito-mboweni-5editedjpg

Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled

12 March 2020 4:54 PM

It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma Prasa train

'Prasa was systematically broken - I brought evidence. Govt, Hawks did nothing'

12 March 2020 2:35 PM

"Former Prasa Chair Popo Molefe said the people meant to protect Prasa are the ones who broke it," reports EWN’s Bonga Dlulane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

najpg

Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret'

12 March 2020 8:48 AM

DA MP Belinda Bozzoli decided to post these details after former EFF MP Godrich Gardee slated the salary as 'disgusting.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Takalani Home in Soweto

'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA

11 March 2020 2:48 PM

More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane lacked basic understanding of the law in CR17 probe, court finds

11 March 2020 11:18 AM

The Public Protector was reckless in reaching serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her report into the CR17 campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200305-ramaphosa4-edjpg

President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court

10 March 2020 1:14 PM

Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pretoria Tshwane

Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro

9 March 2020 2:28 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

central-linejpg

Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt

7 March 2020 12:46 PM

80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jacob-zuma-or-tambo-ewnjpg

Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector

6 March 2020 2:02 PM

Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

broken piggy bank breaking 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'

6 March 2020 10:46 AM

"The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears

Lifestyle Local

Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret'

Politics

Sasol shares fall yet another 40% in an hour (it’s down 95% since April 2019)

Business

EWN Highlights

Protesting CPUT students march on Parliament, hand over memorandum

12 March 2020 6:03 PM

ANCYL threatens protest at quarantine site for South Africans coming from Wuhan

12 March 2020 5:32 PM

JSE sees another major drop, rand under pressure over COVID-19 fears

12 March 2020 4:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA