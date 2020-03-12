Sasol shares fall yet another 40% in an hour (it’s down 95% since April 2019)
(Also, read: "Sasol share price collapses 45% in minutes on Saudi Arabia oil price war".)
Sasol’s share price lost 40% of its value in the opening hour of trade on Thursday, reports Fin24.
It’s down 95% since April 2019 when it was trading at R470.
At one point in the morning, the share price fell below R30.
At 12:39 pm Sasol traded at R31.99.
Sasol has the worst-performing stock of all emerging market companies this week.
For more detail, read Fin24's “Sasol loses another 40% of its value in an hour - it's now down 95% from last year”.
