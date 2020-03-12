Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 20:10
News focus:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simon Hartley - Co-founder at WumDrop
Today at 20:25
Second interview
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Today at 20:48
REPLAY: UJ develops intelligent technology to monitor health conditions
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Public schools don't have powers to suspend classes over covid-19, warns DBE The Health Department is the only authority that can shut down a school over a suspected coronavirus case, according to the DBE. 12 March 2020 2:44 PM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir busting coronavirus myths is a breath of fresh air The youth choir took to social media with a video encouraging people to wash hands and foot bump rather than shake hands. 12 March 2020 9:54 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir busting coronavirus myths is a breath of fresh air The youth choir took to social media with a video encouraging people to wash hands and foot bump rather than shake hands. 12 March 2020 9:54 AM
Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting. 12 March 2020 4:54 PM
Tshwane DA councillor quits: 'EFF, ANC disruptions meant we get no work done' Johan Jansen says he has had enough and without a city manager, and an executive mayor their hands are tied. 12 March 2020 1:25 PM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
Corona - perspectives from four players in the global markets "People think it's the beginning of the zombie apocalypse but we know it's not because in China, infection rate has stabilised." 12 March 2020 6:59 PM
'Business rescue of SOEs will occur more often. We need to learn fast!' SAA is a case study for business rescue in the SOE space, says Edcon’s business rescue practitioner Advocate Sello Alcock. 12 March 2020 9:53 AM
Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms. 11 March 2020 8:07 PM
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue. 6 March 2020 11:47 AM
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears

12 March 2020 1:42 PM
by
Tags:
Schools
Herzlia Middle School
COVID-19
United Herzlia Schools
The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community.

All eight Herzlia schools have closed as a precautionary measure for the remainder of the week.

The executive director of United Herzlia Schools, Andries van Renssen, says a parent of a pupil had exposure to covid-19 and started showing signs of illness.

The parent concerned has been tested for the novel virus and will only know the results by Friday afternoon, van Renssen explains.

He maintains that suspending the school programmes is responsible thing to do.

Van Renssen advises that teachers will use the time off to prepare for online learning, should the need arise.

The parent concerned has started showing signs of illness and, as a result, has been tested for covid-19.

Andries van Renssen, Director of United Herzlia Schools

Given that the children of the parents have attended school this week, we have taken the decision to proactively close our campuses for the remainder of this week.

Andries van Renssen, Director of United Herzlia Schools

RELATED: Public schools don't have powers to suspend classes over covid-19, warns DBE

The eight Herzlia schools that have closed their gates are:

  • Herzlia High School
  • Herzlia Middle School
  • Herzlia Constantia Primary
  • Herzlia Highlands Primary
  • Herzlia Weizmann Primary
  • Herzlia Alon Ashel Pre-Primary
  • Herzlia Gan Aviv Pre Primary
  • Herzlia Kerem Pre Primary

The Herzlia group of schools are independent schools and are therefore entitled to make their own decisions regarding school closures.

Listen to the latest developments:


