Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled
The minister, with over 560 000 followers, revealed that he had received the order to stop posting his opinion on the social media platform.
Mboweni is no stranger to Twitter storms.
In the past, he has found himself in hot water for tweeting about a referendum for SOEs, his love for Rwanda, load shedding, the Public Protector and more.
He has also engaged in heated debates with other political leaders both within and outside the ANC.
On Thursday, the minister said he woke up to a message that read "Stop tweeting."
He says he will not be posting any of his personal opinions until further notice. "Pity", Mboweni adds.
I woke up this morning and found this message: “Stop tweeting”. Hayibo! So I have been muzzled. I will await the unbanning order before posting original tweets. But I will retweet, like or post academic or news items. Pity.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) March 12, 2020
