King Dalindyebo arrested less than three months after prison release
According to reports, the king has been accused of assaulting his family. He was allegedly carrying an axe.
His arrest comes after an alleged attack on the palace in the early hours of Friday morning.
It's believed that his son and acting king, Prince Azenathi was among those assaulted.
RELATED: AbaThembu King Dalindyebo walks free
Dalindyebo was released on parole in December 2019 after spending four years at the East London correctional facility.
This is a developing story. More to follow.
