Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness'

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:07
Advice - Health & Wellness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green
Today at 14:40
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:40
Thomas Harding interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Capetonian Amy Pittaway about to be evacuated from Wuhan Amy is among the 122 South Africans on their way home from China. 13 March 2020 11:20 AM
King Dalindyebo arrested less than three months after prison release AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has been arrested at the Bumbane Great Place outside Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. 13 March 2020 9:55 AM
SA's first quarantine site confirmed as The Ranch Resort, Polokwane The resort outside Polokwane in Limpopo will house the 122 South Africans returning from Wuhan, China. 13 March 2020 7:31 AM
View all Local
Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting. 12 March 2020 4:54 PM
Tshwane DA councillor quits: 'EFF, ANC disruptions meant we get no work done' Johan Jansen says he has had enough and without a city manager, and an executive mayor their hands are tied. 12 March 2020 1:25 PM
Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret' DA MP Belinda Bozzoli decided to post these details after former EFF MP Godrich Gardee slated the salary as 'disgusting.' 12 March 2020 8:48 AM
View all Politics
Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards? Warren Ingram, wealth planner, has sensible advice for investors in gloomy times. 12 March 2020 8:43 PM
Covid-19: a future of work perspective The work place in times of pandemics must adjust quickly. 12 March 2020 7:56 PM
Sanlam results also hit by low economic growth Sanlam reported a large drop in profit, but operationally it is actually doing quite well. 12 March 2020 7:40 PM
View all Business
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Sport
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all World
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness'

13 March 2020 10:42 AM
by
Tags:
Vannie Kaap
Bernie Fabing
Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself.

This week's Trailblazer is Bernie Fabing, the founder of Vannie Kaap.

A self-taught graphic designer, Fabing started creating memes based on popular sayings used amongst the Cape Coloured community, which proved so popular he decided to turn them into a product line.

He chats to Refilwe Moloto and says it has grown far beyond just a nostalgic Facebook page.

It started growing. The Facebook page was a beautiful platform to do so.

Bernie Fabing, Founder - Vannie Kaap

It has gone national, he says.

It started focusing on 'Cape Colouredness' Colouredness itself is so broad.

Bernie Fabing, Founder - Vannie Kaap

The language identity was really what I call my 'wakker' moment, that was my woke moment, in understanding that Kaaps was the foundation for Afrikaans itself, that it was the Khoi and slaves that put together this creole-like language.

Bernie Fabing, Founder - Vannie Kaap

Listen to the interview below:


13 March 2020 10:42 AM
by
Tags:
Vannie Kaap
Bernie Fabing

More from Lifestyle

herzlia-middlejpg

Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears

12 March 2020 1:42 PM

The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170705 Nomafrench Mbombo 2

Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC

12 March 2020 12:33 PM

There aren't yet any symptomatic cases linked to the Cape Town man diagnosed with coronavirus this week, according to the MEC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

st-james-tidal-pooljpg

Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year

11 March 2020 4:47 PM

Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen VW Polo

Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value'

11 March 2020 3:21 PM

Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man travel airport boarding pass passport #123rflifestyle 123rf

#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free

11 March 2020 2:23 PM

As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight changes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heart attack

Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks

11 March 2020 12:49 PM

Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

airplane-aircraft-traveljpg

[TUNE IN AFTER 2PM] Airline response to teen sexual harassment claim on flight

11 March 2020 12:05 PM

Wendy Knowler shares airline response with Pippa Hudson after a mom claimed teen daughter harassed and groped on long-haul flight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyber sport event stage and screen from game esports gaming 123rflifestyle 123rf

International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019

11 March 2020 11:22 AM

Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

amber-fillary-free-diver-facebookpng

"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope

10 March 2020 3:29 PM

SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Couple in bed reading on their smartphones

'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did'

10 March 2020 11:15 AM

They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Capetonian Amy Pittaway about to be evacuated from Wuhan

Local

SA's first quarantine site confirmed as The Ranch Resort, Polokwane

Local

Sasol shares fall yet another 40% in an hour (it’s down 95% since April 2019)

Business

EWN Highlights

Agrizzi apologises to Jabulile Sishuba for accusing her of corruption

13 March 2020 11:39 AM

Several European countries close schools, universities to contain coronavirus

13 March 2020 10:51 AM

DBE: COVID-19 guidelines created to minimise disruptions to schools

13 March 2020 9:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA