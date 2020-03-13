[LISTEN] Capetonian Amy Pittaway about to be evacuated from Wuhan

South African Amy Pittaway says there is one flight leaving Wuhan heading for home and she says the South African government has been 'amazing'.

The government has organised transport and each one of us will individually be picked up from our homes and we will be bussed out to the airport and we will be flown out tonight. Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan

I think we will be briefed when we are at the airport altogether. Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan

We've been getting emails for the past 3 or 4 days about our health and other information. They finally sent a message to say this will be the day we will be flying out. Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan

They were also given a limit on how much they can pack.

There are people who are leaving quite a lot behind. Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan

I'm quite on a rollercoaster at the moment, feeling excited but also anxious, and guilty because I am leaving a dog behind. But mostly it is a lot of happy feelings...too many emotions to describe. Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan

Amy plans to return to China as soon as possible.

Listen to the interview below: