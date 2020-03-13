These are the major events that've been called off or postponed due to Covid-19
Events around the world are being cancelled or postponed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavius which has so far claimed more than 4, 700 lives globally.
The coronavirus impact is also being felt in South Africa, where a total of 24 confirmed cases has been reported to date.
Western Cape events affected by Covid-19:
- The Jewish Literary Festival planned for Sunday 15 March in Cape Town has been postponed.
- PAW Patrol Live at the Grand Arena in Cape Town on 11 and 12 April has been cancelled.
- Author Christy Lefteri pulled out of the ongoing Woordfees festival in Stellenbosch ending on Sunday 15 March.
- The Cape Town International Jazz Festival is putting in protocols and awaiting instruction from the NCID.
- The United Herzlia Schools remain closed until after school holidays.
- UCT and Stellenbosch University call off graduation ceremonies for March and April.
- Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed indefinitely.
Events in other parts of SA affected by Covid-19:
- Afrikaburn, starting Monday 27 April in the Northern Cape has been cancelled.
- The Festival of Chariots from 19 to 22 April in Durban has been postponed
- The annual IAB Bookmark awards have cancelled their gala event in Joburg, opting to take the awards online.
Coronavirus impact on sport and the international scene:
- The remainder of the NBA season has been suspended.
- Formula One’s Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled.
- Music festival Coachella was postponed to the weekends of October 9 and October 16.
- The Indian Premier League has been postponed from 29 March until 15 April.
- Uefa has postponed all Champions League, Europa League matches taking place between 16 to 20 March.
- The English Premier League has suspended all fixtures until 4 April.
- Fans will be locked out of all Super Rugby games in Australia.
- The Australia women's cricket team have pulled out of their tour to SA scheduled for 22 March until 4 April.
- Most talks shows in the US, such as Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Late Show with James Corden will be filmed without an audience, while other shows have shut down production altogether.
Got anything to add? Comment with your information here.
We'll keep updating this article.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
UCT, Stellenbosch University call off graduation ceremonies for March and April
Stellenbosch University and the University of Cape Town both issued statements on Friday in light of the coronavirus.Read More
Parent of Herzlia pupil tested positive for Covid-19, school confirms
It's understood that all eight of the Jewish community schools will remain closed until after the school holidays.Read More
Two new coronavirus patients confirmed in Western Cape as SA's cases rise to 24
Eight more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Africa, bringing the total to 24.Read More
Unions propose UIF specifically for employees quarantined for Covid-19
There’s a surplus in the fund and it will give employees a sense of ease in these desperate times, says Fedusa’s Riefdah Ajam.Read More
[LISTEN] Capetonian Amy Pittaway about to be evacuated from Wuhan
Amy is among the 122 South Africans on their way home from China.Read More
SA's first quarantine site confirmed as The Ranch Resort, Polokwane
The resort outside Polokwane in Limpopo will house the 122 South Africans returning from Wuhan, China.Read More
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears
The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community.Read More
[UPDATE] Health Minister confirms Free State coronavirus case retested negative
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms on Thursday night that man who initially tested positive earlier, now tested negative.Read More
Local Chinese spot says customers are hard to come by amid Covid-19 fears
Mr Chan in Sea Point has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak due to what the establishment describes as irrational fears.Read More
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir busting coronavirus myths is a breath of fresh air
The youth choir took to social media with a video encouraging people to wash hands and foot bump rather than shake hands.Read More