These are the major events that've been called off or postponed due to Covid-19

Events around the world are being cancelled or postponed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavius which has so far claimed more than 4, 700 lives globally.

The coronavirus impact is also being felt in South Africa, where a total of 24 confirmed cases has been reported to date.

Western Cape events affected by Covid-19:

Events in other parts of SA affected by Covid-19:

Afrikaburn, starting Monday 27 April in the Northern Cape has been cancelled.

The Festival of Chariots from 19 to 22 April in Durban has been postponed

The annual IAB Bookmark awards have cancelled their gala event in Joburg, opting to take the awards online.

Coronavirus impact on sport and the international scene:

The remainder of the NBA season has been suspended.

Formula One’s Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled.

Music festival Coachella was postponed to the weekends of October 9 and October 16.

The Indian Premier League has been postponed from 29 March until 15 April.

Uefa has postponed all Champions League, Europa League matches taking place between 16 to 20 March.

The English Premier League has suspended all fixtures until 4 April.

Fans will be locked out of all Super Rugby games in Australia.

The Australia women's cricket team have pulled out of their tour to SA scheduled for 22 March until 4 April.

Most talks shows in the US, such as Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Late Show with James Corden will be filmed without an audience, while other shows have shut down production altogether.

Got anything to add? Comment with your information here.

We'll keep updating this article.