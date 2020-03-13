Unions propose UIF specifically for employees quarantined for Covid-19
The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) is proposing an Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) specifically for workers quarantined for Covid-19.
Current legislation does not cover scenarios that could arise as a result of workers forced into quarantine.
An employee who works five days per week is entitled by law to a minimum of 30 days paid sick leave every 36 months.
Clement Manyathela interviewed Riefdah Ajam, Deputy General Secretary at Fedusa.
Before new cases are identified, we want to be as proactive as possible, to ensure there’s a soft landing for both workers and, consequently, for employers at the same time.Riefdah Ajam, Deputy General Secretary - Fedusa
Desperate times call for desperate measures… it will give the workforce a greater sense of ease… There is a surplus in the fund [UIF]…Riefdah Ajam, Deputy General Secretary - Fedusa
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
