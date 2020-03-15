[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 62

The Health Ministry updated the nation on Monday after President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Sunday night.

Here's the breakdown of the 11 latest cases that were confirmed by the Health Dept on Monday 16 March:

WESTERN CAPE: 2 new cases

A 39-year-old male who travelled to Canada.

A 15-year-old male who travelled to France.

GAUTENG: 7 new cases

A 33-year-old male who travelled to Spain.

A 68-year-old female who travelled to Austria.

A 30-year-old male who had travelled to India

A 39-year-old male who had travelled to the US

A 43-year-old female who had travelled to the US

A 50-year-old male who had travelled to France and the UK

A 37-year-old male who had travelled to the US, Dubai and Mexico

LIMPOPO: 1 case

A 29-year-old male who had travelled to France and the Netherlands.

MPUMALANGA: 1 case

A 55-year-old male who had travelled to France.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans from the Union Buildings on Sunday evening, confirming that there are now local transmissions being investigated.

RELATED: 10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread

Earlier on Sunday, the figure stood at 51 after the Health Department announced that an additional 13 cases were recorded on top of the 14 patients confirmed on Saturday.

On Friday, South Africa's confirmed positive cases stood at 24. They have more than doubled over the weekend.

Here's the breakdown of the 13 cases that were announced by the Health Dept on Sunday 15 March:

WESTERN CAPE: 5 cases

A 35-year-old female who had travelled to Germany and Austria

A 42-year-old female who had travelled to Spain, Switzerland and the UK

A 50-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands

A 33-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

A 35-year-old male who had travelled to Austria

GAUTENG: 7 cases

A 60-year-old male who had travelled to Iran

A 36-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

A 54-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

A 27-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

A 21-year-old female who had travelled to Germany

A 53-year-old female who had travelled to Germany

A 29-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

KWAZULU-NATAL: 1 case

A 34-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

RELATED: Contacts linked to first Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC

Here's the breakdown of the 14 cases that were announced on Saturday 14 March:

WESTERN CAPE: 6 cases

A 27-year-old male who had travelled to Brazil

A 33-year-old female who had travelled to France

A 49-year-old male who had travelled to France and Italy

A 14-year-old female who had travelled to the US and Dubai

A 73-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

A 32-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

GAUTENG: 7 cases

A 76-year-old male who had travelled to the UK and the US

A 72-year-old female who had travelled to the UK and the US

A 47-year-old male who had travelled to the UK and the US

A 52-year-old male who had travelled to Germany

A 38-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands and Germany

A 62-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands

A 19-year-old female who had travelled to France and Italy

KZN: 1 case

A 47-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

Health authorities say that contact tracing is underway.

This article has been updated with the latest information.