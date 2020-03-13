Two new coronavirus patients confirmed in Western Cape as SA's cases rise to 24

This is where the eight new confirmed cases come from, according to EWN:

WESTERN CAPE: 2

A 50-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland and Austria

A 46-year-old male who had travelled to Italy

GAUTENG: 4

A 39-year-old female who had travelled to Switzerland and Austria

A 50-year-old male who had travelled to Austria

A 21-year-old female who had travelled to Italy

A 57-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

KWAZULU-NATAL: 2

A 79-year-old male who had travelled to Greece and Italy

A 52-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

