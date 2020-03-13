Two new coronavirus patients confirmed in Western Cape as SA's cases rise to 24
This is where the eight new confirmed cases come from, according to EWN:
WESTERN CAPE: 2
-
A 50-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland and Austria
-
A 46-year-old male who had travelled to Italy
RELATED: Contacts linked to first Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC
GAUTENG: 4
-
A 39-year-old female who had travelled to Switzerland and Austria
-
A 50-year-old male who had travelled to Austria
-
A 21-year-old female who had travelled to Italy
-
A 57-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland
KWAZULU-NATAL: 2
-
A 79-year-old male who had travelled to Greece and Italy
-
A 52-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland
The article's headline has been updated.
More details to follow.
