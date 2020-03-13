UKZN expells 2000 'professional students'

The university's statement was released after an auditorium was set alight calling these "professional students".

The statement reads: 'The university recently removed some 2,000 individuals who have been 'professional students' on three-year degrees for eight years or more without paying fees and routinely holding the institution to ransom through unrest for personal concessions.'

Clement Manyathela speaks to UKZN SRC president, Sifiso Simelane.

First and foremost we dismiss the labelling 'professional students'. We do have students studying towards their degrees. Sifiso Simelane, SRC president - UKZN

He says the information from the university is not true.

No students have been excluded. Sifiso Simelane, SRC president - UKZN

Listen to the interview with Sifiso Simelane below: