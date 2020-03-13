UKZN expells 2000 'professional students'
The university's statement was released after an auditorium was set alight calling these "professional students".
The statement reads: 'The university recently removed some 2,000 individuals who have been 'professional students' on three-year degrees for eight years or more without paying fees and routinely holding the institution to ransom through unrest for personal concessions.'
Clement Manyathela speaks to UKZN SRC president, Sifiso Simelane.
First and foremost we dismiss the labelling 'professional students'. We do have students studying towards their degrees.Sifiso Simelane, SRC president - UKZN
He says the information from the university is not true.
No students have been excluded.Sifiso Simelane, SRC president - UKZN
Listen to the interview with Sifiso Simelane below:
More from Politics
Jacob Zuma loses SCA appeal bid to have corruption trial stopped
Former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to stop his corruption trial from going ahead has been rejected.Read More
Damning findings on former PIC CEO to go to NPA for possible prosecution
Business Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka says the almost 1000-page report is a confirmation of suspicions about Dr Dan Matjila.Read More
Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled
It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting.Read More
'Prasa was systematically broken - I brought evidence. Govt, Hawks did nothing'
"Former Prasa Chair Popo Molefe said the people meant to protect Prasa are the ones who broke it," reports EWN’s Bonga Dlulane.Read More
Tshwane DA councillor quits: 'EFF, ANC disruptions meant we get no work done'
Johan Jansen says he has had enough and without a city manager, and an executive mayor their hands are tied.Read More
Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret'
DA MP Belinda Bozzoli decided to post these details after former EFF MP Godrich Gardee slated the salary as 'disgusting.'Read More
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA
More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing.Read More
Mkhwebane lacked basic understanding of the law in CR17 probe, court finds
The Public Protector was reckless in reaching serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her report into the CR17 campaign.Read More
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court
Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign.Read More
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro
Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura.Read More