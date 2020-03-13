How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth
It’s quite easy to reduce your fuel consumption by 10%, which means every 10th tank is free.
If you manage a drop of 20% then every fifth tank is free.
Pippa Hudson asked motoring journalist Ciro de Siena for advice.
How to (easily) use 10% less fuel:
-
Service your car regularly. This will ensure it runs as efficiently as possible (all filters are clean, spark plugs are operating properly, etc.)
-
Check your wheel alignment, balancing and tyre pressure.
-
Windows up or windows down? At highway speeds – because of aerodynamics - it’s more efficient to use the air conditioner. At lower speeds, it’s better to roll down a window.
-
Keep momentum. Don’t use the brakes and accelerator too often; try to anticipate the traffic ahead.
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 5:18].
