Unions propose UIF specifically for employees quarantined for Covid-19 There’s a surplus in the fund and it will give employees a sense of ease in these desperate times, says Fedusa’s Riefdah Ajam. 13 March 2020 1:02 PM
Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards? Warren Ingram, wealth planner, has sensible advice for investors in gloomy times. 12 March 2020 8:43 PM
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth

13 March 2020 2:19 PM
by
Tags:
Motoring
Cars
Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena
save petrol
save fuel
fuel consumption
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free.

It’s quite easy to reduce your fuel consumption by 10%, which means every 10th tank is free.

If you manage a drop of 20% then every fifth tank is free.

Pippa Hudson asked motoring journalist Ciro de Siena for advice.

How to (easily) use 10% less fuel:

  • Service your car regularly. This will ensure it runs as efficiently as possible (all filters are clean, spark plugs are operating properly, etc.)

  • Check your wheel alignment, balancing and tyre pressure.

  • Windows up or windows down? At highway speeds – because of aerodynamics - it’s more efficient to use the air conditioner. At lower speeds, it’s better to roll down a window.

  • Keep momentum. Don’t use the brakes and accelerator too often; try to anticipate the traffic ahead.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 5:18].

Also, read:

