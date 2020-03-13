Fuel prices will almost certainly fall sharply in April – AA
South Africa’s punch-drunk consumers can look for massive relief at the pumps in April.
As things stand now (13 March), motorists can look forward to a saving of R1.11 per litre of petrol, according to the Automobile Association (AA).
Diesel is set to be R1.10 a litre cheaper.
Souring the situation somewhat is the 25 cents per litre hike in the fuel levy which kicks in next month.
The AA expects oil prices to remain under pressure in the short-term.
