Jacob Zuma loses SCA appeal bid to have corruption trial stopped
Zuma lost a bid to appeal a decision by the Pietermaritzburg High Court that he should stand for trial in his corruption case.
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Friday ruled that he had no reasonable prospects of success.
The appeal court also ruled that there were no compelling reasons for the matter to be heard by it, reports legal journalist Karyn Maughan.
The Constitutional Court is the last option for the former statesman to appeal. Thereafter, his legal avenues will be exhausted.
However, Maughan says it's unlikely that the ConCourt will reach a finding different to that of the SCA.
It means that Zuma is in a very difficult situation in terms of avoiding the prospect of going on trial this year.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
With the appeal court saying categorically that there was absolutely no prospect of success, it seems unlikely that the Constitutional Court will give the former president a hearing.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
Listen to the brief update:
More from Politics
UKZN expells 2000 'professional students'
UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane slams label 'professional students' and disputes students have been excluded.Read More
Damning findings on former PIC CEO to go to NPA for possible prosecution
Business Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka says the almost 1000-page report is a confirmation of suspicions about Dr Dan Matjila.Read More
Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled
It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting.Read More
'Prasa was systematically broken - I brought evidence. Govt, Hawks did nothing'
"Former Prasa Chair Popo Molefe said the people meant to protect Prasa are the ones who broke it," reports EWN’s Bonga Dlulane.Read More
Tshwane DA councillor quits: 'EFF, ANC disruptions meant we get no work done'
Johan Jansen says he has had enough and without a city manager, and an executive mayor their hands are tied.Read More
Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret'
DA MP Belinda Bozzoli decided to post these details after former EFF MP Godrich Gardee slated the salary as 'disgusting.'Read More
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA
More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing.Read More
Mkhwebane lacked basic understanding of the law in CR17 probe, court finds
The Public Protector was reckless in reaching serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her report into the CR17 campaign.Read More
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court
Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign.Read More
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro
Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura.Read More