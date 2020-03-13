Streaming issues? Report here
AfrikaBurn 2020 cancelled as Covid-19 cases increase in SA

13 March 2020 4:25 PM
by
Tags:
Northern Cape
Coronavirus
COVID-19
AfrikaBurn
AfrikaBurn festival
Popular desert festival AfrikaBurn has cancelled its annual event in the Northern Cape in light of the coronavirus.

AfrikaBurn was scheduled to take place from 27 April until 3 May in Tankwa in the Karoo.

The event's organisers made the announcement on Friday after health authorities reported that the number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa has grown to 24.

The event sees more than 11 000 attendees every year.

RELATED: These are the major events that've been called off or postponed due to Covid-19

On Thursday, organisers had told CapeTalk that tickets were placed on hold as they monitored the situation.

In a statement published to its website, the organisers say the event was cancelled out of civic responsibility.


