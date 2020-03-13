AfrikaBurn 2020 cancelled as Covid-19 cases increase in SA

AfrikaBurn was scheduled to take place from 27 April until 3 May in Tankwa in the Karoo.

The event's organisers made the announcement on Friday after health authorities reported that the number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa has grown to 24.

The event sees more than 11 000 attendees every year.

RELATED: These are the major events that've been called off or postponed due to Covid-19

On Thursday, organisers had told CapeTalk that tickets were placed on hold as they monitored the situation.

In a statement published to its website, the organisers say the event was cancelled out of civic responsibility.