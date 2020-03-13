AfrikaBurn 2020 cancelled as Covid-19 cases increase in SA
AfrikaBurn was scheduled to take place from 27 April until 3 May in Tankwa in the Karoo.
The event's organisers made the announcement on Friday after health authorities reported that the number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa has grown to 24.
The event sees more than 11 000 attendees every year.
RELATED: These are the major events that've been called off or postponed due to Covid-19
On Thursday, organisers had told CapeTalk that tickets were placed on hold as they monitored the situation.
In a statement published to its website, the organisers say the event was cancelled out of civic responsibility.
They say only love can break your heart, so it’s with total heartbreak that we are confirming that the event that we all love so much is cancelled for this year. More info, and FAQ's >> https://t.co/LC6lVoevGh #heartsbroken #afrikaburn2020 #afrikaburn— AfrikaBurn (@AfrikaBurn) March 13, 2020
