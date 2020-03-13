Parent of Herzlia pupil tested positive for Covid-19, school confirms

This after the United Herzlia Schools confirmed that a parent suspected to have the coronavirus tested positive.

Classes were suspended on Thursday, pending the results of the parent's Covid-19 test.

RELATED: Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears

It's believed that the parent is one of the two new cases confirmed in the Western Cape on Friday, according to EWN.

He remains in isolation and is apparently feeling better.

United Herzlia high school, middle school, three primary schools and three pre-primary schools will now remain closed until after the holidays.

For most schools, the school holidays officially start on Friday 20 March with the second term commencing Tuesday 31 March.