UCT, Stellenbosch University call off graduation ceremonies for March and April
Stellenbosch management has opted to cancel the graduation ceremonies scheduled for the week of 31 March to 3 April.
The university says all graduands will receive their qualifications in absentia, and certificates and academic records will be made available in April.
At the same time, UCT says it will suspend the March graduation ceremonies which were scheduled to start on 19 March.
UCT leadership has also decided to cancel or postpone any UCT-related conferences, events and any university-related international travel until the end of June 2020.
Read the full Stellenbosch University statement here and find the UCT statement here.
