The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 19:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 19:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
UCT, Stellenbosch University call off graduation ceremonies for March and April

13 March 2020 5:14 PM
by
Tags:
UCT
Students
Stellenbosch University
University
Graduation
graduation ceremony
campus
Coronavirus
COVID19
Stellenbosch University and the University of Cape Town both issued statements on Friday in light of the coronavirus.

Stellenbosch management has opted to cancel the graduation ceremonies scheduled for the week of 31 March to 3 April.

The university says all graduands will receive their qualifications in absentia, and certificates and academic records will be made available in April.

At the same time, UCT says it will suspend the March graduation ceremonies which were scheduled to start on 19 March.

UCT leadership has also decided to cancel or postpone any UCT-related conferences, events and any university-related international travel until the end of June 2020.

Read the full Stellenbosch University statement here and find the UCT statement here.


Tags:
UCT
Students
Stellenbosch University
University
Graduation
graduation ceremony
campus
Coronavirus
COVID19

