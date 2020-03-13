Streaming issues? Report here
Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed indefinitely

13 March 2020 5:57 PM
by
Tags:
Cape Town International Jazz Festival
CTIJF
Coronavirus
COVID19
The Cape Town International Jazz Festival has been postponed for the foreseeable future as the world grapples with Covid-19.

The organisers broke the news on Twitter on Friday afternoon, saying the decision was taken as a precautionary public health measure.

Organisers had initially made plans to go ahead with the festival despite coronavirus fears.

The international event has been a major drawcard on South Africa's social calendar for years.

RELATED: These are the major events that've been called off or postponed due to Covid-19

More to follow.


