Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed indefinitely
The organisers broke the news on Twitter on Friday afternoon, saying the decision was taken as a precautionary public health measure.
Organisers had initially made plans to go ahead with the festival despite coronavirus fears.
The international event has been a major drawcard on South Africa's social calendar for years.
ANNOUNCEMENT 1/3: In light of growing concerns around the spread of Coronavirus, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival management regrets to inform the public that this year’s event has been postponed for the foreseeable future as a public health precautionary measure.— CAPE TOWN JAZZ FEST (@CTJazzFest) March 13, 2020
ANNOUNCEMENT 2/3: This was a difficult yet entirely necessary decision and we’re sure you share in both our disappointment and understanding of why we had to postpone the event at such short notice.— CAPE TOWN JAZZ FEST (@CTJazzFest) March 13, 2020
ANNOUNCEMENT 3/3: There is still too much uncertainty and we are not prepared to jeopardise the health of you, our loyal Festinos, our local and international artists, and our fellow South Africans. Please refer to our website for questions regarding the refund of your tickets.— CAPE TOWN JAZZ FEST (@CTJazzFest) March 13, 2020
More to follow.
