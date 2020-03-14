Streaming issues? Report here
South Africans evacuated from Wuhan back on home soil

14 March 2020 1:09 PM
by
Tags:
Polokwane
Wuhan
COVID-19
Wuhan evacuation
The Ranch Resort
South Africans evacuated
Polokwane International Airport
More than 100 South Africans who have been evacuated from the Chinese City of Wuhan arrived in the country on Saturday morning.

The chartered aircraft carrying the group landed at the Polokwane International Airport on Saturday.

Despite returning from where the Covid-19 outbreak is thought to have originated, none of the people in the group have tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, they will stay at the Ranch Resort in Polokwane under strict quarantine for 21 days as a precautionary measure.

RELATED: SA's first quarantine site confirmed as The Ranch Resort, Polokwane

Health authorities say the 21-day period may be extended should any person display symptoms of Covid-19.

According to EWN, the group will be tested at the airport and will be escorted by bus to the ranch hotel 30km from the airport.

On Friday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa, bringing the total number in the country to 24.





