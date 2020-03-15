All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans
The special cabinet meeting today will discuss the country’s response to the coronavirus.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased to 51, doubling from the 24 cases reported on Friday.
The country is looking to President Cyril Ramaphosa to see whether he will implement travel restrictions and other measures to counter the impact and spread of the virus.
RELATED: Coronavirus cases in SA now at 51
On Twitter, #LockSouthAfrica Down has been trending with many users criticising Ramaphosa and calling on him to take action.
President Cyril Ramaphosa please put our country and its citizen’s well-being first. Travel to and from high-risk European countries must be banned till further notice. Put everyone who tested positive of the Corona virus on mandatory quarantine before we are all infected.— Miles (@NguluvheKhulu) March 14, 2020
#LOCKSOUTHAFRICADOWN From just one case to 38 within a week, Yet Airports and borders are still open, Why is President Cyril Ramaphosa doing this to us? Why? pic.twitter.com/P7SvtiB90Z— Khathu_Dzaga (@Miss_Khathu) March 15, 2020
People are angry at President Cyril Ramaphosa because the spread of the Coronavirus was/is completely foreseeable and this is the first time Thuma Mina can't use the usual Jacob Zuma excuse.#LOCKSOUTHAFRICADOWN— Sharné Zoë (@Zoe_SZi) March 15, 2020
The government so far has not imposed any travel restrictions into South Africa, nor have they advised South Africans against travelling to any other countries.
All of South Africa's Covid-19 patients had recently returned from trips abroad, mostly from Europe and the US.
The Cabinet is also expected to make recommendations that all mass events should be cancelled or postponed.
RELATED: These are the major events that've been called off or postponed due to Covid-19
Meanwhile, South Africans repatriated from China returned on home soil on Saturday and have been placed under quarantine in Polokwane.
This article has been updated to reflect the latest Covid-19 figures.
