Applications for 2021 school admissions close on Tuesday
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer's spokesperson, Kerry Mauchline, has reminded parents to submit their applications to avoid disappointment.
Parents were given a month to apply when applications opened on 17 February.
The Western Cape Education Department has struggled with school placements in previous years partly due to late enrollments.
Mauchline says the department has received close to 300,00 applications so far, surpassing the number of applications submitted last year.
The department has encouraged parents to apply to al least three schools, including the one nearest to where they live.
Mauchline has reassured parents that applications are not processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
She explains that parents will be informed of the outcome of their applications between Friday 15 May and Friday 22 May via email or SMS.
Parents will have until Friday 5 June to accept and confirm the school placement.
After Tuesday, all the schools will evaluate the applications they received over the whole month.Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer
If they have been offered a place, parents must please confirm that place.Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer
We rely on parents to participate quickly and effectively in that process.Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer
Applications for school admissions close on Tuesday 17 March 2020. Click here to apply online.
Listen to the update on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:
