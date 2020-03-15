Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic

The event was scheduled to take place between 8 and 11 April 2020.

The decision to cancel the international race event was taken after an emergency meeting of board members of the Two Oceans Marathon NPC on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry announced that South Africa's have risen to 51.

The organisers say they are aware that many runners will be disappointed at the cancellation.

They've committed to ensuring a spectacular race experience for all role-players at next year’s event.

UPDATE: Two Oceans Marathon NPC has decided to cancel #TOM2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Runner safety remains our primary concern and that cannot be guaranteed at this time. #KeepMoving #QhubekekaDeUfike https://t.co/xXTKrpjp89 — Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) March 15, 2020

On Friday, organisers of the 2020 Absa Cape Epic announced that the cycling event had been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

