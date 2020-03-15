13 more coronavirus cases in SA, tally rises to 51
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased to 51.
On Sunday, the Health Department announced that an additional 13 cases have been recorded since the previous announcement on Saturday, which saw the numbers rise to 38.
Here's a breakdown of which provinces the new Covid-19 cases are from.
#CoronavirusInSA there are now 51 cases of the #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/0J9ux0KGWo— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 15, 2020
At the same time, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss ways to contain the spread of the virus.
RELATED: All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans
More to follow.
