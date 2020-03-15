13 more coronavirus cases in SA, tally rises to 51

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased to 51.

On Sunday, the Health Department announced that an additional 13 cases have been recorded since the previous announcement on Saturday, which saw the numbers rise to 38.

Here's a breakdown of which provinces the new Covid-19 cases are from.

At the same time, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss ways to contain the spread of the virus.

