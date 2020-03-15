Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[VIDEO] Fire breaks out at the foot of Table Mountain, spreads to Lion's Head Fire crews responded to a blaze that started along Tafelberg Road. Strong winds fanned the flames which have now reached Lion's H... 15 March 2020 1:47 PM
WC Premier Winde to meet with MECs to discuss Covid-19 plans and measures Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will meet with his provisional cabinet to explore measures to contain the spread of the virus. 15 March 2020 12:49 PM
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 51 The total number of coronavirus cases in South Africa is now 51, the health department confirmed on Sunday. 15 March 2020 11:51 AM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma loses SCA appeal bid to have corruption trial stopped Former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to stop his corruption trial from going ahead has been rejected. 13 March 2020 3:34 PM
UKZN expells 2000 'professional students' UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane slams label 'professional students' and disputes students have been excluded. 13 March 2020 1:32 PM
Damning findings on former PIC CEO to go to NPA for possible prosecution Business Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka says the almost 1000-page report is a confirmation of suspicions about Dr Dan Matjila. 13 March 2020 12:29 PM
View all Politics
Primedia Broadcasting CEO Eric D'Oliveira placed on special leave Acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams wrote to staff saying that D'Oliveira had been placed on special leave but advanced no reasons f... 13 March 2020 3:22 PM
Fuel prices will almost certainly fall sharply in April – AA The rand is weak, but not weak enough to spoil the oil price party for South African consumers. 13 March 2020 2:45 PM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
View all Business
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC There aren't yet any symptomatic cases linked to the Cape Town man diagnosed with coronavirus this week, according to the MEC. 12 March 2020 12:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
View all Sport
[UPDATE] CT Jazz Fest will definitely happen at later stage, says Billy Domingo Organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival have postponed the event due to the risk posed by the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 5:57 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 March 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 13 March 2020 5:40 PM
AfrikaBurn 2020 cancelled as Covid-19 cases increase in SA Popular desert festival AfrikaBurn has cancelled its annual event in the Northern Cape in light of the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
[VIDEO] Fire breaks out at the foot of Table Mountain, spreads to Lion's Head

15 March 2020 1:47 PM
by
Tags:
Table mountain fire
Lions Head
fire crews
Table Mountain blaze
Tafelberg Road
Fire crews responded to a blaze that started along Tafelberg Road. Strong winds fanned the flames which have now reached Lion's Head.

Authorities have confirmed that fire crews from Table Mountain National Park, NCC Wildfires and Working on Fire are on the scene.

A massive cloud of smoke is covering Lion's Head where water-bombing is currently underway.

Cape Town residents have been advised to avoid the area as much as possible.

Thumbnail image credit: @matt_theknight on Twitter.


More from Local

190715-winde-edjpg

WC Premier Winde to meet with MECs to discuss Covid-19 plans and measures

15 March 2020 12:49 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will meet with his provisional cabinet to explore measures to contain the spread of the virus.

coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 51

15 March 2020 11:51 AM

The total number of coronavirus cases in South Africa is now 51, the health department confirmed on Sunday.

sa-flag-ewnjpg

13 more coronavirus cases in SA, tally rises to 51

15 March 2020 11:33 AM

The Health Ministry has announced 13 new cases of coronavirus in SA, pushing the total to 51.

black-family-urban-couple-marriage-parents-children-kids-laptop-technology-123rf

Applications for 2021 school admissions close on Tuesday

15 March 2020 10:54 AM

Western Cape parents have until 17 March to apply for places in grade 1 and grade 8 next year.

200305 Ramaphosa1

All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans

15 March 2020 10:08 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-19.

plkairportjfif

South Africans evacuated from Wuhan back on home soil

14 March 2020 1:09 PM

More than 100 South Africans who have been evacuated from the Chinese City of Wuhan arrived in the country on Saturday morning.

cape-epic-youtube-screengrabjpg

Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director

14 March 2020 11:02 AM

The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

uct-upper-campus-jammie-stairs-jameson-halljpg

UCT, Stellenbosch University call off graduation ceremonies for March and April

13 March 2020 5:14 PM

Stellenbosch University and the University of Cape Town both issued statements on Friday in light of the coronavirus.

herzlia-school-logo-flag-screengrab

[UPDATE] Herzlia learner tests positive for Covid-19 - reports

13 March 2020 4:55 PM

A Herzlia Middle School pupil has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

repatriation-flight-source-tahera-mather-facebook-3jpg

[LISTEN] Capetonian Amy Pittaway about to be evacuated from Wuhan

13 March 2020 11:20 AM

Amy is among the 122 South Africans on their way home from China.

