10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread
President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster.
Ramaphosa addressed the nation from the Union Buildings on government's plans to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country following an urgent Cabinet meeting on Sunday.
Ramaphosa announced that there are now 61 cases of the novel virus in the country, including local transmissions.
RELATED: All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans
These are the key measures announced by the President in his address on Sunday evening:
- Coronavirus pandemic declared a national state of disaster.
- Schools will be closed on Wednesday 18 March until after the Easter weekend. The mid-year holidays will be made a week shorter to compensate for this.
- There will be a travel ban on foreign nationals from high risk countries, including Italy, US, China and Iran, with immediate effect.
- Visas from high risk countries will be cancelled.
- From Monday, 35 land ports will be shut down.
- Effective immediately, all non-essential travel for all spheres of government outside the country prohibited.
- Gatherings of more than 100 people will be prohibited.
- Government will cancel all mass celebrations planned for the upcoming national public holidays, including Human Rights Day.
- Visits to correctional services will be suspended for 30 days.
- South Africans discouraged from non-essential domestic travel on all transport modes.
- Government will make funding available to support the critical sectors affected by the virus.
- Plans to strengthen screening and testing measures at international airports.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
WC Premier Winde to meet with MECs to discuss Covid-19 plans and measures
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will meet with his provisional cabinet to explore measures to contain the spread of the virus.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 51
The total number of coronavirus cases in South Africa is now 51, the health department confirmed on Sunday.Read More
13 more coronavirus cases in SA, tally rises to 51
The Health Ministry has announced 13 new cases of coronavirus in SA, pushing the total to 51.Read More
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic
Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus.Read More
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-19.Read More
South Africans evacuated from Wuhan back on home soil
More than 100 South Africans who have been evacuated from the Chinese City of Wuhan arrived in the country on Saturday morning.Read More
UCT, Stellenbosch University call off graduation ceremonies for March and April
Stellenbosch University and the University of Cape Town both issued statements on Friday in light of the coronavirus.Read More
[UPDATE] Herzlia learner tests positive for Covid-19 - reports
A Herzlia Middle School pupil has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
These are the major events that've been called off or postponed due to Covid-19
This is a round-up of some of the major events cancelled or pushed back due to the global outbreak.Read More
Unions propose UIF specifically for employees quarantined for Covid-19
There’s a surplus in the fund and it will give employees a sense of ease in these desperate times, says Fedusa’s Riefdah Ajam.Read More
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
13 more coronavirus cases in SA, tally rises to 51
The Health Ministry has announced 13 new cases of coronavirus in SA, pushing the total to 51.Read More
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic
Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus.Read More
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-19.Read More