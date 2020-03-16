Streaming issues? Report here
Barb's Wire
Barbara Friedman
Melomed Priavte hospital in Mitchells Plain allegedly refused to test a patient for Coronavirus-We set the record straight
Interview - Study: Polar ice caps melting 6 times faster than in 1990s
Prof Andrew Shepherd
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Paul Roelofse
GSB Feature- Distance Learning
Taste Test Monday De Siena Family pizza
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Lester Kiewit
Today with Kieno Kammies
[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19

16 March 2020 9:14 AM
by
Tags:
Cape Town
Coronavirus
quarantine
COVID-19
Kim Whitaker is a Cape Town businesswoman and mother who recently returned from Germany where she contracted the coronavirus.

Kim Whitaker is a Cape Town businesswoman and mother who recently returned from Germany where she is believed to have contracted the coronavirus.

The 35-year-old is currently in quarantine and talks to Refilwe Moloto about how it has affected her family, colleagues and business.

I returned to Cape Town on Wednesday and we found out late on Friday night. As a precaution, the school had asked us to self-quarantine almost immediately.

Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

I had a little bit of a dry cough, really not very much, and it has not developed much further than that at all.

Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

I decided to go get the test mainly to prove that I was negative because I was anxious to get back to work,

Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

She was in Germany and Austria.

I thought I haven't been to Italy, I don't have corona, I don't have to stay at home.

Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

I was quite shocked to find out that I was positive.

Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

I feel surprisingly OK, and a little bit tired.

Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

She is entering Day 5 of isolating at home with her young children and it trying to implement a routine.

I have been wearing a mask while preparing food. I have labelled all my cups and glasses and so on so that we don't share utensils.

Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

Listen to Kim's interview below:


