[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19

Kim Whitaker is a Cape Town businesswoman and mother who recently returned from Germany where she is believed to have contracted the coronavirus.

The 35-year-old is currently in quarantine and talks to Refilwe Moloto about how it has affected her family, colleagues and business.

I returned to Cape Town on Wednesday and we found out late on Friday night. As a precaution, the school had asked us to self-quarantine almost immediately. Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

I had a little bit of a dry cough, really not very much, and it has not developed much further than that at all. Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

I decided to go get the test mainly to prove that I was negative because I was anxious to get back to work, Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

She was in Germany and Austria.

I thought I haven't been to Italy, I don't have corona, I don't have to stay at home. Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

I was quite shocked to find out that I was positive. Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

I feel surprisingly OK, and a little bit tired. Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

She is entering Day 5 of isolating at home with her young children and it trying to implement a routine.

I have been wearing a mask while preparing food. I have labelled all my cups and glasses and so on so that we don't share utensils. Kim Whitaker, Capetonian

Listen to Kim's interview below: