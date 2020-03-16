[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19
Kim Whitaker is a Cape Town businesswoman and mother who recently returned from Germany where she is believed to have contracted the coronavirus.
The 35-year-old is currently in quarantine and talks to Refilwe Moloto about how it has affected her family, colleagues and business.
I returned to Cape Town on Wednesday and we found out late on Friday night. As a precaution, the school had asked us to self-quarantine almost immediately.Kim Whitaker, Capetonian
I had a little bit of a dry cough, really not very much, and it has not developed much further than that at all.Kim Whitaker, Capetonian
I decided to go get the test mainly to prove that I was negative because I was anxious to get back to work,Kim Whitaker, Capetonian
She was in Germany and Austria.
I thought I haven't been to Italy, I don't have corona, I don't have to stay at home.Kim Whitaker, Capetonian
I was quite shocked to find out that I was positive.Kim Whitaker, Capetonian
I feel surprisingly OK, and a little bit tired.Kim Whitaker, Capetonian
She is entering Day 5 of isolating at home with her young children and it trying to implement a routine.
I have been wearing a mask while preparing food. I have labelled all my cups and glasses and so on so that we don't share utensils.Kim Whitaker, Capetonian
Listen to Kim's interview below:
More from Local
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO
Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti.Read More
W Cape Premier Alan Winde: 'Hygiene, hygiene, hygiene'
The premier outlines the province's focus following President Ramaphosa's address on Sunday night.Read More
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread
President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster.Read More
[VIDEO] Fire breaks out at the foot of Table Mountain, spreads to Lion's Head
Fire crews responded to a blaze that started along Tafelberg Road. Strong winds fanned the flames which have now reached Lion's Head.Read More
WC Premier Winde to meet with MECs to discuss Covid-19 plans and measures
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will meet with his provisional cabinet to explore measures to contain the spread of the virus.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 61
The total number of coronavirus cases in South Africa is now 61, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday evening.Read More
13 more coronavirus cases in SA, tally rises to 51
The Health Ministry has announced 13 new cases of coronavirus in SA, pushing the total to 51.Read More
Applications for 2021 school admissions close on Tuesday
Western Cape parents have until 17 March to apply for places in grade 1 and grade 8 next year.Read More
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-19.Read More
South Africans evacuated from Wuhan back on home soil
More than 100 South Africans who have been evacuated from the Chinese City of Wuhan arrived in the country on Saturday morning.Read More