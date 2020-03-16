'CT Disaster team to notify evacuees when it's safe to return to Nettleton Road'
The City of Cape Town provided emergency shelter at the Clifton community hall for residents who were forced to evacuate their properties.
Strong winds fueled the massive fire on Table Mountain, spreading the flames in the direction of Lion's Head and Signal Hill.
Nettleton Road, Clifton ablaze earlier with raging wildfire! 🔥#CapeFire pic.twitter.com/f4IPcvnElE— Dylan Moore (@MrCPT) March 15, 2020
VIDEOS: Fire breaks out at the foot of Table Mountain, spreads to Lion's Head
The City's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says that Disaster Risk management will decide on if and when residents on Nettleton Road can return home.
He says they will be notified during the course the day.
Over 200 firefighters still battling blaze
Carelse said on Monday morning that more than 200 firefighters were still on the scene.
He explained that firefighting efforts were decided into sections; Tafelberg Road to Signal Hill, Lion's Head to Nettleton Road, as well as The Glen.
On Sunday, the fire destroyed several cars and structures that were parked near Signall Hill.
No loss of life has been reported so far. However, six firefighters sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for observation overnight.
Cape Town residents have been advised to avoid the area as much as possible and adhere to road closures in the vicinity of Kloofnek and Tafelberg roads.
An investigation is underway to find out what caused the blaze, EWN reports.
Listen to the update on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
More from Local
[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life
Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono.Read More
Cape Town family blown away by generosity towards son's open-heart surgery fund
Last week, a Cape Town mother appealed to the public in a bid to raise money for her son's emergency open-heart surgery.Read More
Cape Town private hospital denies 'turning away' man for Covid-19 testing
Melomed Mitchells Plain Hospital says the patient did not fit the criteria for coronavirus testing after staff asked him screening questions.Read More
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO
Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti.Read More
[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19
Kim Whitaker is a Cape Town businesswoman and mother who recently returned from Germany where she contracted the coronavirus.Read More
W Cape Premier Alan Winde: 'Hygiene, hygiene, hygiene'
The premier outlines the province's focus following President Ramaphosa's address on Sunday night.Read More
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread
President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster.Read More
[VIDEO] Fire breaks out at the foot of Table Mountain, spreads to Lion's Head
Fire crews responded to a blaze that started along Tafelberg Road. Strong winds fanned the flames which have now reached Lion's Head.Read More
WC Premier Winde to meet with MECs to discuss Covid-19 plans and measures
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will meet with his provisional cabinet to explore measures to contain the spread of the virus.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 62
The Health Department has confirmed 62 people have now contracted Covid-19 in South Africa.Read More