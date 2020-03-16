[VIDEOS] Singing Italians show united spirit during coronavirus lockdown
Since the 1.5 years I’ve been living in this neighbourhood, this is the most vibrant I have seen this street! #Covid19italia #coronavirusitalia #litaliachiamo #flashmob pic.twitter.com/bdKgV68Chu— Yemi Adeyeye (@yemi_adeyeye) March 13, 2020
Tenor Maurizio Marchini entertained the people of Florence from his balcony with a beautiful rendition of the famous aria "Nessun Dorma”.
For the second night in a row, Italian tenor Maurizio Marchini went out to his balcony in Florence - a town under complete lockdown - and serenaded the entire town.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 15, 2020
As he put it: "Same stage, different song."
Not all heroes wear capes...❤️🌎 pic.twitter.com/FWHtfZQS51
Roma, 18:00 pic.twitter.com/Qky0T591eX— Mehmet (@mainsopposes) March 13, 2020
A set of jet fighters fly in formation and use coloured smoke to paint the Italian flag
L’unità e il lavoro di squadra sono da sempre i principi su cui si fonda la nostra Forza Armata e, in questo momento più che mai, sono fondamentali.— Aeronautica Militare (@ItalianAirForce) March 11, 2020
Ed allora, come fanno da sempre le @FrecceTricolori ‘facciamo squadra’ 💪🏻, uniamo le forze 🏋🏻, insieme ce la faremo 🇮🇹! pic.twitter.com/s7tzRnD8Nl
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
