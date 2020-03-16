Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:05
Judge Parker questions his own original perception of alleged assault by Judge Hlophe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
WCED on schools closing due to pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: National state-of-disaster
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucille Blumberg - Deputy Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 17:20
What tertiary institutions will do in light of state of disaster
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ishmael Mnisi
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town private hospital denies 'turning away' man for Covid-19 testing Melomed Mitchells Plain Hospital says the patient did not fit the criteria for coronavirus testing after staff asked him screening... 16 March 2020 11:46 AM
'CT Disaster team to notify evacuees when it's safe to return to Nettleton Road' Homes in Nettleton Road were evacuated on Sunday as firefighters battled a blaze which started at the foot of Table Mountain. 16 March 2020 10:23 AM
W Cape Premier Alan Winde: 'Hygiene, hygiene, hygiene' The premier outlines the province's focus following President Ramaphosa's address on Sunday night. 16 March 2020 8:13 AM
View all Local
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted. 16 March 2020 1:08 PM
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster. 15 March 2020 8:22 PM
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-1... 15 March 2020 10:08 AM
View all Politics
Primedia Broadcasting CEO Eric D'Oliveira placed on special leave Acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams wrote to staff saying that D'Oliveira had been placed on special leave but advanced no reasons f... 13 March 2020 3:22 PM
Fuel prices will almost certainly fall sharply in April – AA The rand is weak, but not weak enough to spoil the oil price party for South African consumers. 13 March 2020 2:45 PM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
View all Business
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC There aren't yet any symptomatic cases linked to the Cape Town man diagnosed with coronavirus this week, according to the MEC. 12 March 2020 12:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono. 16 March 2020 3:06 PM
Fugard and Baxter Theatres close their doors in response to Covid-19 The Fugard Theatre has suspended its shows and screenings with immediate following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday. 16 March 2020 2:41 PM
[UPDATE] CT Jazz Fest will definitely happen at later stage, says Billy Domingo Organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival have postponed the event due to the risk posed by the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 5:57 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Singing Italians show united spirit during coronavirus lockdown Videos of isolated Italians singing from their balconies together, and a tenor in Florence, are goosebump moments. 16 March 2020 10:12 AM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
View all World
View all Africa
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Cape Town private hospital denies 'turning away' man for Covid-19 testing

16 March 2020 11:46 AM
by
Tags:
Health
coronavirus test
Melomed Mitchells Plain Hospital
Melomed Private Hospital
Covid-19 testing
Melomed Mitchells Plain Hospital says the patient did not fit the criteria for coronavirus testing after staff asked him screening questions.

Capetonian Cameron Jansen told News24 that he struggled to get tested for Covid-19 at the hospital last week.

According to News24, Jansen had been in contact with a colleague from India and wanted to get tested as a precautionary measure.

"No doctor would see me", he wrote in a Facebook post.

"I was told to get a referral letter from my GP. Once I got back to Melomed Mitchells Plain, I was informed that my GP has to complete this form from the Department of Health," he continued.

However, the spokesperson for Melomed Private Hospitals, Shameema Adams disputes this story.

Adams says the man did not meet the criteria for Covid-19 testing.

To fit the criteria, a person must have traleved in last two weeks, had contact with confirmed coronavirus case or have flu-like symptoms, she explains.

Adams says hospital staff advised Jansen to visit his GP if he experienced any symptoms, where his doctor would then refer him to testing through pathology labs.

Cameron Jansen presented himself at the hospital on Friday afternoon.

Shameema Adams, Spokesperson - Melomed Private Hospitals

Our staff followed the protocols... in his case, he didn't fit the criteria at all.

Shameema Adams, Spokesperson - Melomed Private Hospitals

He was never turned away from the Melomed Mitchell’s Plain Hospital.

Shameema Adams, Spokesperson - Melomed Private Hospitals

If you don't fit those three criteria, visit your local GP. But if there is an emergency, Melomed will treat you accordingly.

Shameema Adams, Spokesperson - Melomed Private Hospitals

Listen to the hospital's official response on CapeTalk:


16 March 2020 11:46 AM
by
Tags:
Health
coronavirus test
Melomed Mitchells Plain Hospital
Melomed Private Hospital
Covid-19 testing

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

the-fugard-theatre-cape-town

Fugard and Baxter Theatres close their doors in response to Covid-19

16 March 2020 2:41 PM

The Fugard Theatre has suspended its shows and screenings with immediate following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

virus malware cybersecurity 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware

16 March 2020 11:02 AM

It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

itliand-under-lockdown-singingpng

[VIDEOS] Singing Italians show united spirit during coronavirus lockdown

16 March 2020 10:12 AM

Videos of isolated Italians singing from their balconies together, and a tenor in Florence, are goosebump moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200305 Ramaphosa1

Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO

16 March 2020 9:29 AM

Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quarantine covid-19 coronavirus 123rflocal 123rf

[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19

16 March 2020 9:14 AM

Kim Whitaker is a Cape Town businesswoman and mother who recently returned from Germany where she contracted the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200303-ramaphosa-edjpg

10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread

15 March 2020 8:22 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190715-winde-edjpg

WC Premier Winde to meet with MECs to discuss Covid-19 plans and measures

15 March 2020 12:49 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will meet with his provisional cabinet to explore measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-health-sector-department-doctor-hospital-coronavirus-pandemic-123rf

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 62

15 March 2020 11:51 AM

The Health Department has confirmed 62 people have now contracted Covid-19 in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sa-flag-ewnjpg

13 more coronavirus cases in SA, tally rises to 51

15 March 2020 11:33 AM

The Health Ministry has announced 13 new cases of coronavirus in SA, pushing the total to 51.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190420two-oceansgif

Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic

15 March 2020 11:11 AM

Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19

Local

Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO

Local Opinion Africa

Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware

Lifestyle Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Prevention better than cure: Alex residents take measures against COVID-19

16 March 2020 4:05 PM

These SA borders and ports to be closed

16 March 2020 4:05 PM

Strict protocols in place to check on self-isolating COVID-19 patients - dept

16 March 2020 4:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA