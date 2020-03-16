Cape Town private hospital denies 'turning away' man for Covid-19 testing
Capetonian Cameron Jansen told News24 that he struggled to get tested for Covid-19 at the hospital last week.
According to News24, Jansen had been in contact with a colleague from India and wanted to get tested as a precautionary measure.
"No doctor would see me", he wrote in a Facebook post.
"I was told to get a referral letter from my GP. Once I got back to Melomed Mitchells Plain, I was informed that my GP has to complete this form from the Department of Health," he continued.
However, the spokesperson for Melomed Private Hospitals, Shameema Adams disputes this story.
Adams says the man did not meet the criteria for Covid-19 testing.
To fit the criteria, a person must have traleved in last two weeks, had contact with confirmed coronavirus case or have flu-like symptoms, she explains.
Adams says hospital staff advised Jansen to visit his GP if he experienced any symptoms, where his doctor would then refer him to testing through pathology labs.
Cameron Jansen presented himself at the hospital on Friday afternoon.Shameema Adams, Spokesperson - Melomed Private Hospitals
Our staff followed the protocols... in his case, he didn't fit the criteria at all.Shameema Adams, Spokesperson - Melomed Private Hospitals
He was never turned away from the Melomed Mitchell’s Plain Hospital.Shameema Adams, Spokesperson - Melomed Private Hospitals
If you don't fit those three criteria, visit your local GP. But if there is an emergency, Melomed will treat you accordingly.Shameema Adams, Spokesperson - Melomed Private Hospitals
Listen to the hospital's official response on CapeTalk:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Fugard and Baxter Theatres close their doors in response to Covid-19
The Fugard Theatre has suspended its shows and screenings with immediate following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday.Read More
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware
It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers.Read More
[VIDEOS] Singing Italians show united spirit during coronavirus lockdown
Videos of isolated Italians singing from their balconies together, and a tenor in Florence, are goosebump moments.Read More
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO
Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti.Read More
[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19
Kim Whitaker is a Cape Town businesswoman and mother who recently returned from Germany where she contracted the coronavirus.Read More
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread
President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster.Read More
WC Premier Winde to meet with MECs to discuss Covid-19 plans and measures
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will meet with his provisional cabinet to explore measures to contain the spread of the virus.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 62
The Health Department has confirmed 62 people have now contracted Covid-19 in South Africa.Read More
13 more coronavirus cases in SA, tally rises to 51
The Health Ministry has announced 13 new cases of coronavirus in SA, pushing the total to 51.Read More
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic
Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus.Read More