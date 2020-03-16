Cape Town private hospital denies 'turning away' man for Covid-19 testing

Capetonian Cameron Jansen told News24 that he struggled to get tested for Covid-19 at the hospital last week.

According to News24, Jansen had been in contact with a colleague from India and wanted to get tested as a precautionary measure.

"No doctor would see me", he wrote in a Facebook post.

"I was told to get a referral letter from my GP. Once I got back to Melomed Mitchells Plain, I was informed that my GP has to complete this form from the Department of Health," he continued.

However, the spokesperson for Melomed Private Hospitals, Shameema Adams disputes this story.

Adams says the man did not meet the criteria for Covid-19 testing.

To fit the criteria, a person must have traleved in last two weeks, had contact with confirmed coronavirus case or have flu-like symptoms, she explains.

Adams says hospital staff advised Jansen to visit his GP if he experienced any symptoms, where his doctor would then refer him to testing through pathology labs.

Cameron Jansen presented himself at the hospital on Friday afternoon. Shameema Adams, Spokesperson - Melomed Private Hospitals

Our staff followed the protocols... in his case, he didn't fit the criteria at all. Shameema Adams, Spokesperson - Melomed Private Hospitals

He was never turned away from the Melomed Mitchell’s Plain Hospital. Shameema Adams, Spokesperson - Melomed Private Hospitals

If you don't fit those three criteria, visit your local GP. But if there is an emergency, Melomed will treat you accordingly. Shameema Adams, Spokesperson - Melomed Private Hospitals

Listen to the hospital's official response on CapeTalk: