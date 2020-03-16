Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:05
Judge Parker questions his own original perception of alleged assault by Judge Hlophe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
WCED on schools closing due to pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: National state-of-disaster
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucille Blumberg - Deputy Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 17:20
What tertiary institutions will do in light of state of disaster
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ishmael Mnisi
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole

16 March 2020 1:08 PM
by
Tags:
Chris Hani
Janus Waluz
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola
Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted.

On 10 April 1993 the General-Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP), Chris Hani was assassinated by Janusz Waluś.

After numerous parole applications over the years, Waluś, who is serving a life sentence, has once again been denied his freedom. Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has denied Hani's killer parole.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Lamola's spokesperson, Crispin Phiri.

In looking a the positive and negative factors...the minister felt that giving Waluś would not give effect to the severity of the sentence the court had wanted.

Crsipin Phiri, Spokesperson - Minister of Justice

One of the remarks the court made when sentencing Waluś was that the killing was a cold-blooded attack. After the first bullet struck him, the accused came up close and administered a coup de gras at a close range, and that is quite a descriptive detail of how it happened.

Crsipin Phiri, Spokesperson - Minister of Justice

The court also said that the effect of the crime could have plunged the country into a civil war, and in fact, that was the intention of the accused at the time.

Crsipin Phiri, Spokesperson - Minister of Justice

Listen to the interview below:


