Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole

On 10 April 1993 the General-Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP), Chris Hani was assassinated by Janusz Waluś.

After numerous parole applications over the years, Waluś, who is serving a life sentence, has once again been denied his freedom. Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has denied Hani's killer parole.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Lamola's spokesperson, Crispin Phiri.

In looking a the positive and negative factors...the minister felt that giving Waluś would not give effect to the severity of the sentence the court had wanted. Crsipin Phiri, Spokesperson - Minister of Justice

One of the remarks the court made when sentencing Waluś was that the killing was a cold-blooded attack. After the first bullet struck him, the accused came up close and administered a coup de gras at a close range, and that is quite a descriptive detail of how it happened. Crsipin Phiri, Spokesperson - Minister of Justice

The court also said that the effect of the crime could have plunged the country into a civil war, and in fact, that was the intention of the accused at the time. Crsipin Phiri, Spokesperson - Minister of Justice

