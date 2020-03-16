Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole
On 10 April 1993 the General-Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP), Chris Hani was assassinated by Janusz Waluś.
After numerous parole applications over the years, Waluś, who is serving a life sentence, has once again been denied his freedom. Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has denied Hani's killer parole.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Lamola's spokesperson, Crispin Phiri.
In looking a the positive and negative factors...the minister felt that giving Waluś would not give effect to the severity of the sentence the court had wanted.Crsipin Phiri, Spokesperson - Minister of Justice
One of the remarks the court made when sentencing Waluś was that the killing was a cold-blooded attack. After the first bullet struck him, the accused came up close and administered a coup de gras at a close range, and that is quite a descriptive detail of how it happened.Crsipin Phiri, Spokesperson - Minister of Justice
The court also said that the effect of the crime could have plunged the country into a civil war, and in fact, that was the intention of the accused at the time.Crsipin Phiri, Spokesperson - Minister of Justice
Listen to the interview below:
More from Politics
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread
President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster.Read More
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-19.Read More
Jacob Zuma loses SCA appeal bid to have corruption trial stopped
Former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to stop his corruption trial from going ahead has been rejected.Read More
UKZN expells 2000 'professional students'
UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane slams label 'professional students' and disputes students have been excluded.Read More
Damning findings on former PIC CEO to go to NPA for possible prosecution
Business Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka says the almost 1000-page report is a confirmation of suspicions about Dr Dan Matjila.Read More
Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled
It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting.Read More
'Prasa was systematically broken - I brought evidence. Govt, Hawks did nothing'
"Former Prasa Chair Popo Molefe said the people meant to protect Prasa are the ones who broke it," reports EWN’s Bonga Dlulane.Read More
Tshwane DA councillor quits: 'EFF, ANC disruptions meant we get no work done'
Johan Jansen says he has had enough and without a city manager, and an executive mayor their hands are tied.Read More
Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret'
DA MP Belinda Bozzoli decided to post these details after former EFF MP Godrich Gardee slated the salary as 'disgusting.'Read More
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA
More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing.Read More