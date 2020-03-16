Fugard and Baxter Theatres close their doors in response to Covid-19
"The health and well-being of our audiences, actors and The Fugard staff remain our foremost concern", the theatre house said in a statement.
The closure will affect several productions and screenings currently on show at The Fugard, namely:
- “Master Harold”… and the Boys
- Never Too Naked
- It’s Only A Play
- What We Wish For
- Concerning the Life of Babyboy Kleintjies
- All Moffie screenings
- The 2020 Fugard Bioscope World Arts Cinema Season (until 1 June)
The Fugard Theatre box office will contact patrons regarding refunds for seats booked, but it has encouraged people to consider donating their ticket rather than requesting a refund to help keep the industry afloat.
For any enquiries, email boxoffice@thefugard.com.
At the same time, The Baxter Theatre has cancelled all performances until the end of April.
The Baxter Theatre's marketing boss, Fahiem Stellenboom, says they will re-evaluate the decision as developments occur.
We have cancelled all our current productions and those expected in the coming weeks. This is the most sensible decision to take.Fahiem Stellenboom, Marketing manager - Baxter Theatre Centre
Ramaphosa takes steps
The decision to suspend all operations comes after Ramaphosa announced stringent measures to combat the spread of the virus.
Ramaphosa declared the coronavirus pandemic a national state of disaster and stressed the importance of social distancing.
RELATED: 10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread
He announced that schools would be closed for an extended period and that gatherings of more than 100 people would be banned.
Listen to the discussion on how local theatres have been affected:
