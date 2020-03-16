The plot above us burst into flames - resident recalls Table Mountain evacuation

Streaming issues? Report here
Planned economic reforms need to be fast-tracked - what are the options? What steps can a government take to support the economy? 16 March 2020 9:03 PM
Wedding planning business faces massive complexities with the 100 people-limit Any gathering of more than 100 people has been banned to limit the effect of the coronavirus on South Africans. 16 March 2020 7:59 PM
Sun International - 'too early to say what impact Coronavirus might have' It's too early to see the impact of coronavirus on the industry - but Sun International is ensuring a safe environment for guests. 16 March 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono. 16 March 2020 3:06 PM
Fugard and Baxter Theatres close their doors in response to Covid-19 The Fugard Theatre has suspended its shows and screenings with immediate following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday. 16 March 2020 2:41 PM
[UPDATE] CT Jazz Fest will definitely happen at later stage, says Billy Domingo Organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival have postponed the event due to the risk posed by the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 5:57 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Singing Italians show united spirit during coronavirus lockdown Videos of isolated Italians singing from their balconies together, and a tenor in Florence, are goosebump moments. 16 March 2020 10:12 AM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
View all World
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

The plot above us burst into flames - resident recalls Table Mountain evacuation

16 March 2020 4:38 PM
by
Tags:
Fire
Signal Hill fire
Table mountain fire
evacuation
Lion's Head fire
Cape Town resident Vanessa Raphaely describes how her family was evacuated from their home during the fire along Table Mountain.

The fire, which has now been contained, started on Sunday around noon.

Strong winds fueled the massive fire yesterday, spreading the flames in the direction of Lion's Head and Signal Hill.

Raphaely says at some point the fire was against her property, which is just below Kloof Nek Rd.

It's the third time that her family has been evacuated in the 22 years that she's been living in the city bowl, she explains.

Raphaely, a writer and media consultant, commeneded the fire crews for their herculean effort in battling the blaze.

This time, because the fire was right our perimeter, flames were actually right against our house.

Vanessa Raphaely, Table Mountain evacuee

We got to see these teams in action. Up close, it's even more incredible. They truly are our heroes.

Vanessa Raphaely, Table Mountain evacuee

When you are actually grabbing stuff and making that list in your head, it's not a very pleasant experience.

Vanessa Raphaely, Table Mountain evacuee

She describes how everything unfolded and also reflects on the coronavirus.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


More from Local

190110 Debbie Schafer

MEC says WC govt devising plan on how to support pupils as schools close

16 March 2020 5:23 PM

Education MEC Debbie Schafer says various departments in the province are discussing ways to mitigate the impact of the shutdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pearl-thusi-queen-sono-insta-picpng

[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life

16 March 2020 3:06 PM

Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

brendan-open-heart-surgerypng

Cape Town family blown away by generosity towards son's open-heart surgery fund

16 March 2020 12:44 PM

Last week, a Cape Town mother appealed to the public in a bid to raise money for her son's emergency open-heart surgery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor-medicine-health-hospital-medical-care-sick-note-certificate-123rf

Cape Town private hospital denies 'turning away' man for Covid-19 testing

16 March 2020 11:46 AM

Melomed Mitchells Plain Hospital says the patient did not fit the criteria for coronavirus testing after staff asked him screening questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-fire-chopperjfif

'CT Disaster team to notify evacuees when it's safe to return to Nettleton Road'

16 March 2020 10:23 AM

Homes in Nettleton Road were evacuated on Sunday as firefighters battled a blaze which started at the foot of Table Mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200305 Ramaphosa1

Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO

16 March 2020 9:29 AM

Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quarantine covid-19 coronavirus 123rflocal 123rf

[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19

16 March 2020 9:14 AM

Kim Whitaker is a Cape Town businesswoman and mother who recently returned from Germany where she contracted the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

W Cape Premier Alan Winde: 'Hygiene, hygiene, hygiene'

16 March 2020 8:13 AM

The premier outlines the province's focus following President Ramaphosa's address on Sunday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200303-ramaphosa-edjpg

10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread

15 March 2020 8:22 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-fire-table-mountain-Twitter-image

[VIDEO] Fire breaks out at the foot of Table Mountain, spreads to Lion's Head

15 March 2020 1:47 PM

Fire crews responded to a blaze that started along Tafelberg Road. Strong winds fanned the flames which have now reached Lion's Head.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Richards Bay Primary School grade R pupil tests positive for COVID-19

16 March 2020 8:14 PM

SA COVID-19 travel ban will have negative effects on economy - Ramaphosa

16 March 2020 7:47 PM

How Gauteng High Court plans to deal with COVID-19 outbreak

16 March 2020 6:53 PM

