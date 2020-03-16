The plot above us burst into flames - resident recalls Table Mountain evacuation

The fire, which has now been contained, started on Sunday around noon.

Strong winds fueled the massive fire yesterday, spreading the flames in the direction of Lion's Head and Signal Hill.

Raphaely says at some point the fire was against her property, which is just below Kloof Nek Rd.

It's the third time that her family has been evacuated in the 22 years that she's been living in the city bowl, she explains.

Raphaely, a writer and media consultant, commeneded the fire crews for their herculean effort in battling the blaze.

This time, because the fire was right our perimeter, flames were actually right against our house. Vanessa Raphaely, Table Mountain evacuee

We got to see these teams in action. Up close, it's even more incredible. They truly are our heroes. Vanessa Raphaely, Table Mountain evacuee

When you are actually grabbing stuff and making that list in your head, it's not a very pleasant experience. Vanessa Raphaely, Table Mountain evacuee

She describes how everything unfolded and also reflects on the coronavirus.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: