MEC says WC govt devising plan on how to support pupils as schools close
Schools will be closed from Wednesday 18 March, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night.
At this stage, schools should resume on 14 April 2020 but nothing is guaranteed as Covid-19 continues to spread.
To compensate for the schooling days lost due to the extended break, the June holidays will be cut short by a week.
Schools are expected to give learners workbooks and worksheets to be used to keep learners busy with curriculum-based initiatives during the extended break.
Impact of school closure
MEC Schafer says she's aware that many children rely on the Education Department's school feeding scheme as their source of food.
She's also cognisant that some children live in communities where safety remains an issue.
She says these considerations are being discussed with various departments within the Western Cape.
There are people who don't have access to internet and wifi and can't do e-learning.Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Education MEC
There are also a lot of safety issues in communities.Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Education MEC
There are now many children who are not going to get food because they don't [eat] if they aren't at school.Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Education MEC
It's been a concern of mine for a while... some people don't have other options.Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Education MEC
Teachers will be required to work until Friday 20 March to help develop plans for the second term.
There's a lot of work being done behind the scenes.Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Education MEC
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
