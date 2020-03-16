SweepSouth spearheading a partnership with private sector and government
Sweepsouth is an app that connects domestic workers with clients who want their spaces cleaned.
Now with the virus, one of the risks that we face in the gig-economy is that people stop hiring workers whether it be for events or whether you don't want somebody to be coming into your house that you don't know and who may be contagious.
The Money Show interviews Aisha Pandor, co-founder of Sweepsouth.
One of the things that we've done alongside other interventions is starting a fund that Sweepsouth will contribute to, alongside other investors, to help Sweepstars (the domestics who work) who are self-isolating or whose customers are self-isolating.Aisha Pandor, co-founder - Sweepsouth
All of our investors have invested in the business not just because of the expectation of financial ROI but because they are aligned with our vision of are helping domestic workers find work. Surprisingly for us, when we approached them with the idea, it was quite an easy sell. We obviously are very conscious of the fact that domestic workers are people who are really on the borderline of personal economic instability. If something like this happens where they're not able to work, it has significant impact on their ability to take care of themselves and their families.Aisha Pandor, co-founder - Sweepsouth
Listen to the entire interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : SweepSouth spearheading a partnership with private sector and government
More from Business
Planned economic reforms need to be fast-tracked - what are the options?
What steps can a government take to support the economy?Read More
Wedding planning business faces massive complexities with the 100 people-limit
Any gathering of more than 100 people has been banned to limit the effect of the coronavirus on South Africans.Read More
Sun International - 'too early to say what impact Coronavirus might have'
It's too early to see the impact of coronavirus on the industry - but Sun International is ensuring a safe environment for guests.Read More
Another bloodbath on the markets - it feels a lot like 9/11
Wall street trading halted briefly on Monday - gold slumped and platinum fell sharply.Read More
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware
It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers.Read More
Primedia Broadcasting CEO Eric D'Oliveira placed on special leave
Acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams wrote to staff saying that D'Oliveira had been placed on special leave but advanced no reasons for the decision.Read More
Fuel prices will almost certainly fall sharply in April – AA
The rand is weak, but not weak enough to spoil the oil price party for South African consumers.Read More
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free.Read More
Unions propose UIF specifically for employees quarantined for Covid-19
There’s a surplus in the fund and it will give employees a sense of ease in these desperate times, says Fedusa’s Riefdah Ajam.Read More
Damning findings on former PIC CEO to go to NPA for possible prosecution
Business Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka says the almost 1000-page report is a confirmation of suspicions about Dr Dan Matjila.Read More