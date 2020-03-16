Streaming issues? Report here
Sun International - 'too early to say what impact Coronavirus might have'

16 March 2020 7:32 PM
by
Tags:
Hotel
Travel
COVID-19
sun international. coronavirus
It's too early to see the impact of coronavirus on the industry - but Sun International is ensuring a safe environment for guests.

Travel restrictions and cancellation of conferences and events are having an impact on the tourism industry.

Sun International says it is not planning a shutdown of hotels and resorts.

The group also says it is still too early to forecast what impact the Coronavirus might have, but the hotel group is taking precautions to ensure a safe environment for guests and staff.

We are planning reduced activity but with things happening so fast, we have to make plans on the go.

Anthony Leeming - Chief Executive Officer - Sun International

The biggest impact for us is our property in Cape Town at Table Bay which has a very high international mix. Big corporate conferences that's where we're getting hurt at Sun City.

Anthony Leeming - Chief Executive Officer - Sun International

We are going to meet as an industry and decide what we are going to do about casinos.
We have improved cleaning, hand sanitisers everywhere, we are taking action, activity will be reduced, making sure there is no crowd buildup, that people are not in too close contact with each other.

Anthony Leeming - Chief Executive Officer - Sun International
Sun International. Picture: Supplied

Listen to the full interview below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Sun International - 'too early to say what impact Coronavirus might have'


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
