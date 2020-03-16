Wedding planning business faces massive complexities with the 100 people-limit
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a series of measures to slow the spread of coronavirus, including banning any gathering of more than 100 people.
This may have a devastating impact on everything from concerts to churches to conferences - and of course funerals and weddings.
Today has been quite a busy day for everybody in events. Yes we are postponing weddings. Clients are very conscious of the government decision. It has been quite stressful for everybody.Eve Poplett, owner - Splendid Wedding Company
In our company we had three weddings in the next three weeks. Those clients are the most devastated. A lot of contracts require your clients to pay within 30 days before an event. So most of the bills have been paid the work has been done, the dress is there. Now 10 to 12 days before an event you have to cancel or postpone. They were shellshocked. But I think the events industry has been incredible in the last 24 hours everybody has been responsive. The venues - although there's been no refunds at this point and there won't be, the client does have a choice of having the event but with less than a 100 guests - now everybody is moving the dates and postponing without any penalties. We are going to accommodate everybody. They'll still have the same wedding but they just have to choose another date.Eve Poplett, owner - Splendid Wedding Company
