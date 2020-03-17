[VIDEOS] Closed aquarium's penguins let loose to explore is a cuteness overload
The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago in the United States of America took the opportunity of n being closed due to Covid-19 precautions and let a few of their penguins loose to explore.
One little cutie named Wellington seemed bewildered as to why the fish were behind glass.
The internet was delighted by the videos, a welcome moment of lightness during a difficult time.
Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020
Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD
Shedd Aquarium's bonded pair of rockhopper penguins will be nesting soon and the aquarium promises to continue with updates of their progress.
Penguins like Edward and Annie will begin to build their nests next week. Join us digitally for nesting coverage! In the meantime, we will be sharing lots of different animal updates (and yes, Wellington will return!) 🐧👀 (2/3) pic.twitter.com/eCYKOwdOMz— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020
For this and other trending stories take a listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
