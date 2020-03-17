[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa

David Scott of the band The Kiffness quickly created a video incorporating President Ramaphosa's impressive 'elbow' greeting' demonstrated during his Sunday night address to the nation about coronavirus.

Of course, it was set to the soundtrack of the iconic 1979 track by The Knack 'My Sharona' - changed up to 'My Corona.'

Watch, listen and have a smile!

It had to be done. pic.twitter.com/Jx0cAHLzNf — David Scott (@TheKiffness) March 15, 2020

For this and other trending stories take a listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below: