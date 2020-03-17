[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa
David Scott of the band The Kiffness quickly created a video incorporating President Ramaphosa's impressive 'elbow' greeting' demonstrated during his Sunday night address to the nation about coronavirus.
Of course, it was set to the soundtrack of the iconic 1979 track by The Knack 'My Sharona' - changed up to 'My Corona.'
Watch, listen and have a smile!
It had to be done. pic.twitter.com/Jx0cAHLzNf— David Scott (@TheKiffness) March 15, 2020
For this and other trending stories take a listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from Lifestyle
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home
Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber!Read More
[VIDEOS] Closed aquarium's penguins let loose to explore is a cuteness overload
A Chicago aquarium closed to the public due to coronavirus allowed a few of its penguins to take in the other exhibits.Read More
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware
It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers.Read More
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free.Read More
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness'
Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself.Read More
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears
The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community.Read More
Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC
There aren't yet any symptomatic cases linked to the Cape Town man diagnosed with coronavirus this week, according to the MEC.Read More
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year
Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley.Read More
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value'
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle.Read More
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free
As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight changes.Read More
More from Entertainment
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home
Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber!Read More
[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life
Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono.Read More
Fugard and Baxter Theatres close their doors in response to Covid-19
The Fugard Theatre has suspended its shows and screenings with immediate following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday.Read More
[UPDATE] CT Jazz Fest will definitely happen at later stage, says Billy Domingo
Organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival have postponed the event due to the risk posed by the coronavirus.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 March 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
AfrikaBurn 2020 cancelled as Covid-19 cases increase in SA
Popular desert festival AfrikaBurn has cancelled its annual event in the Northern Cape in light of the coronavirus.Read More
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019
Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry.Read More
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey
My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year.Read More
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter
Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape.Read More
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie'
'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020.Read More