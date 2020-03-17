South African working in China shares advice on how to survive in isolation
He has advised South Africans who are now facing the Covid-19 pandemic to stay calm and stay indoors as much as possible.
Malgas spent the first two weeks of China's lockdown in total isolation - no leaving the apartment at all.
In the past four weeks, he says residents were allowed to visit supermarkets but still wore masks and took other safety precautions when out in public.
If you're stuck at home for a prolonged period of time, Malgas says it's important to keep your mind active and remember the collective objective: to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
A lot of reading, a lot of Facebook and a lot of running - I started getting a little healthier. Mental exercises and deep conversations with my wife.Chester Malgas, South African working in China
There are many other foreigners who have been going through the same thing.Chester Malgas, South African working in China
Over the last three weeks, I've noticed a lot of signs of depression, mental anxiety and strain that people have been going through.Chester Malgas, South African working in China
Limit the amount of contact you're going to spend with other people.Chester Malgas, South African working in China
Malgas has urged South Africans to be socially responsible.
Listen to him relay his experience on Tonight with Lester:
