Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:45
Yumnah Aysen-Millenial Life Coach
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Health and Wellness-How Corona could shape the workplace
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
When is a domestic flight "essential"?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 11:45
AD Feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Ramaphosa ticked all the boxes for crisis communication from a leader' Former CoCT communications director and now independent consultant Pieter Cronje says Rampahosa's address was a job well done. 17 March 2020 9:20 AM
MEC says WC govt devising plan on how to support pupils as schools close Education MEC Debbie Schafer says various departments in the province are discussing ways to mitigate the impact of the shutdown. 16 March 2020 5:23 PM
The plot above us burst into flames - resident recalls Table Mountain evacuation Cape Town resident Vanessa Raphaely describes how her family was evacuated from their home during the fire along Table Mountain. 16 March 2020 4:38 PM
View all Local
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted. 16 March 2020 1:08 PM
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster. 15 March 2020 8:22 PM
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-1... 15 March 2020 10:08 AM
View all Politics
Planned economic reforms need to be fast-tracked - what are the options? What steps can a government take to support the economy? 16 March 2020 9:03 PM
Wedding planning business faces massive complexities with the 100 people-limit Any gathering of more than 100 people has been banned to limit the effect of the coronavirus on South Africans. 16 March 2020 7:59 PM
Sun International - 'too early to say what impact Coronavirus might have' It's too early to see the impact of coronavirus on the industry - but Sun International is ensuring a safe environment for guests. 16 March 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono. 16 March 2020 3:06 PM
View all Entertainment
A diary of one man's Covid-19 illness Chris Gough is recovering from Covid-19 and wants to share his symptoms, and experience in the hope of helping others. 17 March 2020 10:13 AM
[VIDEOS] Singing Italians show united spirit during coronavirus lockdown Videos of isolated Italians singing from their balconies together, and a tenor in Florence, are goosebump moments. 16 March 2020 10:12 AM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
View all World
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
View all Africa
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Ramaphosa ticked all the boxes for crisis communication from a leader'

17 March 2020 9:20 AM
by
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Coronavirus
COVID-19
crisis communications
Former CoCT communications director and now independent consultant Pieter Cronje says Rampahosa's address was a job well done.

Pieter Cronje headed communications at the City of Cape Town for many years and now heads an independent communications consultancy and has some advice for the rest of us when it comes to passing on information.

Cronje says President Ramaphosa did a good job in his Sunday night address to the nation.

He was statesmanlike and spoke with authority and clarity.

Pieter Cronje, Independent communication consultant

There were no ifs or buts. He immediately cut to the chase about the severity of the crisis and how government is taking the hard and early decisions to curtail it and not to take any risks.

Pieter Cronje, Independent communication consultant

He didn't blame anyone for this, he did not make any politics of it and what is important, he ended his message with the honest truth - that this is going to be tough...but then rallied and said...we need to stand together and beat this.

Pieter Cronje, Independent communication consultant

That ticks all the boxes for crisis communication from a leader.

Pieter Cronje, Independent communication consultant

Listen to the interview below:


17 March 2020 9:20 AM
by
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Coronavirus
COVID-19
crisis communications

More from Local

190110 Debbie Schafer

MEC says WC govt devising plan on how to support pupils as schools close

16 March 2020 5:23 PM

Education MEC Debbie Schafer says various departments in the province are discussing ways to mitigate the impact of the shutdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-fire-table-mountain-Twitter-image

The plot above us burst into flames - resident recalls Table Mountain evacuation

16 March 2020 4:38 PM

Cape Town resident Vanessa Raphaely describes how her family was evacuated from their home during the fire along Table Mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pearl-thusi-queen-sono-insta-picpng

[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life

16 March 2020 3:06 PM

Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

brendan-open-heart-surgerypng

Cape Town family blown away by generosity towards son's open-heart surgery fund

16 March 2020 12:44 PM

Last week, a Cape Town mother appealed to the public in a bid to raise money for her son's emergency open-heart surgery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor-medicine-health-hospital-medical-care-sick-note-certificate-123rf

Cape Town private hospital denies 'turning away' man for Covid-19 testing

16 March 2020 11:46 AM

Melomed Mitchells Plain Hospital says the patient did not fit the criteria for coronavirus testing after staff asked him screening questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-fire-chopperjfif

'CT Disaster team to notify evacuees when it's safe to return to Nettleton Road'

16 March 2020 10:23 AM

Homes in Nettleton Road were evacuated on Sunday as firefighters battled a blaze which started at the foot of Table Mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200305 Ramaphosa1

Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO

16 March 2020 9:29 AM

Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quarantine covid-19 coronavirus 123rflocal 123rf

[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19

16 March 2020 9:14 AM

Kim Whitaker is a Cape Town businesswoman and mother who recently returned from Germany where she contracted the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

W Cape Premier Alan Winde: 'Hygiene, hygiene, hygiene'

16 March 2020 8:13 AM

The premier outlines the province's focus following President Ramaphosa's address on Sunday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200303-ramaphosa-edjpg

10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread

15 March 2020 8:22 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19

Local

[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa

Lifestyle Entertainment

[VIDEOS] Closed aquarium's penguins let loose to explore is a cuteness overload

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

IEC seeks postponement of by-elections due to COVID-19

17 March 2020 7:26 AM

Amazon boosts pay, recruitment as virus triggers demand

17 March 2020 5:56 AM

UN Security Council halts meetings due to coronavirus epidemic

17 March 2020 5:49 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA