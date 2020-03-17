Streaming issues? Report here
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home

17 March 2020 10:21 AM
Tags:
DStv
streaming
shows
DStv Now
#Covid19
news channels
Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber!

DStv Now is the online streaming service belonging to the satellite broadcaster.

If you have a steady internet connection, you can watch DStv Now from your cellphone, tablet, smart TV or laptop.

As South Africans grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, DStv Now has opened up Channel O for music lovers, PBS for the kids on extended holidays, SuperSport Play and Christian-based channel TBN.

DStv Now has also provided free access to several 24-hour news channels.

The channels which are now available to stream for free are:

  • 100 – DStv
  • 180 – People’s Weather
  • 238 – SuperSport Play
  • 313 – PBS Kids
  • 320 – Channel O
  • 343 – TBN
  • 400 – BBC World News
  • 401 – CNN
  • 402 – Sky News
  • 403 – eNCA
  • 404 – SABC News
  • 406 – Newzroom Afrika
  • 414 – Euronews Now

In addition, episodes of some of South Africa’s best-loved soapies are available free, including Igazi, The River, Isibaya, Binnelanders, Suidooster and Die Ware Naarheid.

How to sign up for DStv Now free service:

  • Go to now.dstv.com and click on Sign Up.
  • Fill in your details and click Create An Account.
  • Provide your ID, smartcard or customer number.
  • If you’re not subscribed to DStv, scroll to the bottom and choose Skip.
  • Name your profile and set your profile pic.
  • Start watching.

Please note that this free service is currently limited to South Africa.

To watch on your mobile device, you must download the DStv Now app for Android or iOS.


Tags:
DStv
streaming
shows
DStv Now
#Covid19
news channels

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
