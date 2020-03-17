A diary of one man's Covid-19 illness

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Ramaphosa ticked all the boxes for crisis communication from a leader' Former CoCT communications director and now independent consultant Pieter Cronje says Rampahosa's address was a job well done. 17 March 2020 9:20 AM
MEC says WC govt devising plan on how to support pupils as schools close Education MEC Debbie Schafer says various departments in the province are discussing ways to mitigate the impact of the shutdown. 16 March 2020 5:23 PM
The plot above us burst into flames - resident recalls Table Mountain evacuation Cape Town resident Vanessa Raphaely describes how her family was evacuated from their home during the fire along Table Mountain. 16 March 2020 4:38 PM
View all Local
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted. 16 March 2020 1:08 PM
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster. 15 March 2020 8:22 PM
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-1... 15 March 2020 10:08 AM
View all Politics
Planned economic reforms need to be fast-tracked - what are the options? What steps can a government take to support the economy? 16 March 2020 9:03 PM
Wedding planning business faces massive complexities with the 100 people-limit Any gathering of more than 100 people has been banned to limit the effect of the coronavirus on South Africans. 16 March 2020 7:59 PM
Sun International - 'too early to say what impact Coronavirus might have' It's too early to see the impact of coronavirus on the industry - but Sun International is ensuring a safe environment for guests. 16 March 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono. 16 March 2020 3:06 PM
View all Entertainment
A diary of one man's Covid-19 illness Chris Gough is recovering from Covid-19 and wants to share his symptoms, and experience in the hope of helping others. 17 March 2020 10:13 AM
[VIDEOS] Singing Italians show united spirit during coronavirus lockdown Videos of isolated Italians singing from their balconies together, and a tenor in Florence, are goosebump moments. 16 March 2020 10:12 AM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
View all World
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
View all Africa
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
View all Opinion
A diary of one man's Covid-19 illness

17 March 2020 10:13 AM
by
Tags:
Coronavirus
COVID19
COVID-19
covid19 symptoms
Chris Gough is recovering from Covid-19 and wants to share his symptoms, and experience in the hope of helping others.

Although he is an anaesthetist in Hamilton, he makes it clear that his posts are not as a doctor but rather as a patient.

His diary of posts outlines his symptoms and experience of the illness.


More from World

itliand-under-lockdown-singingpng

[VIDEOS] Singing Italians show united spirit during coronavirus lockdown

16 March 2020 10:12 AM

Videos of isolated Italians singing from their balconies together, and a tenor in Florence, are goosebump moments.

Man travel airport boarding pass passport #123rflifestyle 123rf

#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free

11 March 2020 2:23 PM

As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight changes.

coronavirus covid-19 test 123rf 123rfcoronavirus 123rfcovid-19 123rflifestyle

NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe

11 March 2020 1:29 PM

All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe.

Kigali Bus Park coronavirus covid-19

Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19

11 March 2020 11:07 AM

The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali.

virus-quarantine-disease-mask-123rf

[LISTEN] Man describes life under lockdown in Italy: 'Nothing to go crazy about'

9 March 2020 5:59 PM

A man currently locked down in Lake Como, in northern Italy’s Lombardy region, describes the situation in the coronavirus quarantine zone.

wine-from-taps-in-italian-villagepng

[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village

9 March 2020 10:36 AM

Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out.

pope-francisjpg

Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread

8 March 2020 9:10 AM

On Sunday Pope Francis will not deliver the prayer of the Angelus from an open window overlooking St Peters Square as is traditional.

Virus Earth composite

How Covid-19 has impacted the globe - a view from space

6 March 2020 8:47 AM

The New York Times created a video to compare satellite images of locations around the globe before and after the outbreak.

luggage-holiday-travel-suitcase-airport-free-image-pixabay-933487-960-720webp

COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air

4 March 2020 4:29 PM

Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world.

Young woman wearing protective face mask virus health 123rflifestyle 123rf

There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China

4 March 2020 4:14 PM

Bongiwe Simanga decided to come back home to get away from the isolation and stagnation she experienced amid coronavirus lockdown.

